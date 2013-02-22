索尼推出新一代游戏主机PlayStation 4
2013年2月20日，索尼在纽约推出下一代视频游戏主机“PlayStation 4”。这款主机搭载8GB内存，用户可以通过流媒体游戏功能即时试玩视频游戏。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
PlayStation 4首席系统架构师Mark Cerny表示，PlayStation 4搭配一款名为“DualShock 4”的手柄，并配有一个触摸板。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
索尼公司称，新主机将利用云技术提供云游戏服务。索尼去年7月斥资3.8亿美元收购美国云技术游戏公司Gaikai。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
索尼称，通过一项名为“远程游戏”的功能，玩家可在PS Vita掌机上远程玩PlayStaiton 4的游戏。(被索尼收购的云技术游戏公司Gaikai创始人David Perry介绍Playstation 4。) REUTmore
索尼还修改了新主机的用户界面，使其更符合用户偏好，并新增社交功能。(索尼电脑娱乐CEO安德鲁·豪斯在发布会上讲话。) REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
据悉，这款索尼PlayStation 4将在2013年底正式发售。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
索尼电脑娱乐CEO安德鲁·豪斯(Andrew House)在发布会上讲话。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
索尼电脑娱乐CEO安德鲁·豪斯介绍PlayStation 4。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
育碧(Ubisoft)娱乐软件公司首席执行官Yves Guillemot出席发布会。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
卡普空游戏研发总监Yoshinori Ono为大家介绍了一个由卡普空为PS4专门开发的游戏引擎：Dubbed Panta Rhei。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
一名男子拍摄PlayStation 4发布会现场。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
PlayStation 4显示的画面。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
与会者拍摄照片。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
与会者等待发布会开始。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
