大号美女也动人 Plus-size beauty pageant
2012年6月18日，以色列南部城镇贝尔谢巴(Beersheba)举行一场别开生面的“大号美女”选美比赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
和普通选美大赛的最大不同之处，“大号美女”选拔的16位参赛者，体重要求在80公斤以上。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen (ISRAEL - Tags: SOCIETY)
佳丽Vered Fisher(右)获得本次“大号美女”桂冠。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
以色列举办“大号美女”选美比赛已多年，为体态丰盈的女性，提供了一个展示风采的舞台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
一名佳丽在后台自拍。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
大号美女也动人。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
两名丰腴佳丽相互拥抱。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
一名选手坐在后台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
选手们在后台观看比赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
风采展示。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
“大号美女”选拔赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
“大号美女”们展现自信之美。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
一名摄影师拍摄体态丰盈的佳丽。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
选手们身穿礼服坐在后台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Vered Fischer(前右)摘得桂冠后接受祝贺。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
