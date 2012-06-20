版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 20日 星期三 15:27 BJT

大号美女也动人 Plus-size beauty pageant

2012年6月18日，以色列南部城镇贝尔谢巴(Beersheba)举行一场别开生面的“大号美女”选美比赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年6月18日，以色列南部城镇贝尔谢巴(Beersheba)举行一场别开生面的“大号美女”选美比赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
2012年6月18日，以色列南部城镇贝尔谢巴(Beersheba)举行一场别开生面的“大号美女”选美比赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 15
和普通选美大赛的最大不同之处，“大号美女”选拔的16位参赛者，体重要求在80公斤以上。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen (ISRAEL - Tags: SOCIETY)

和普通选美大赛的最大不同之处，“大号美女”选拔的16位参赛者，体重要求在80公斤以上。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen (ISRAEL - Tags: SOCIETY)

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
和普通选美大赛的最大不同之处，“大号美女”选拔的16位参赛者，体重要求在80公斤以上。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen (ISRAEL - Tags: SOCIETY)
Close
2 / 15
佳丽Vered Fisher(右)获得本次“大号美女”桂冠。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

佳丽Vered Fisher(右)获得本次“大号美女”桂冠。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
佳丽Vered Fisher(右)获得本次“大号美女”桂冠。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 15
以色列举办“大号美女”选美比赛已多年，为体态丰盈的女性，提供了一个展示风采的舞台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

以色列举办“大号美女”选美比赛已多年，为体态丰盈的女性，提供了一个展示风采的舞台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
以色列举办“大号美女”选美比赛已多年，为体态丰盈的女性，提供了一个展示风采的舞台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 15
一名佳丽在后台自拍。REUTERS/Amir Cohen

一名佳丽在后台自拍。REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
一名佳丽在后台自拍。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 15
大号美女也动人。REUTERS/Amir Cohen

大号美女也动人。REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
大号美女也动人。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 15
两名丰腴佳丽相互拥抱。REUTERS/Amir Cohen

两名丰腴佳丽相互拥抱。REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
两名丰腴佳丽相互拥抱。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 15
一名选手坐在后台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

一名选手坐在后台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
一名选手坐在后台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 15
选手们在后台观看比赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

选手们在后台观看比赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
选手们在后台观看比赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 15
风采展示。REUTERS/Amir Cohen

风采展示。REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
风采展示。REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 15
“大号美女”选拔赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

“大号美女”选拔赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
“大号美女”选拔赛。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 15
“大号美女”们展现自信之美。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

“大号美女”们展现自信之美。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
“大号美女”们展现自信之美。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 15
一名摄影师拍摄体态丰盈的佳丽。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

一名摄影师拍摄体态丰盈的佳丽。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
一名摄影师拍摄体态丰盈的佳丽。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 15
选手们身穿礼服坐在后台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

选手们身穿礼服坐在后台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
选手们身穿礼服坐在后台。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 15
Vered Fischer(前右)摘得桂冠后接受祝贺。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Vered Fischer(前右)摘得桂冠后接受祝贺。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 6月 20日 星期三
Vered Fischer(前右)摘得桂冠后接受祝贺。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(6月21日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(6月21日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(6月21日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(6月21日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2012年 6月 20日
微软Surface与iPad大比拼 Microsoft Unveils Surface Tablet

微软Surface与iPad大比拼 Microsoft Unveils Surface Tablet

(Reuters) -微软发布平板电脑Surface，旨在与市场主导者苹果iPad竞争。Surface将推出两个版本，一款运行Windows RT系统，芯片设计与市面上多数平板电脑相同，另一款高端版将运行Windows 8 Pro系统。

2012年 6月 20日
超模吸金榜 The top-earning models

超模吸金榜 The top-earning models

(Reuters) - 福布斯评选出全球收入最高的十大超模，收入最高的仍是吉赛尔·邦辰(Gisele Bundchen)，以4,500万美元遥遥领先。

2012年 6月 20日
舌尖上的伦敦 Great British Food

舌尖上的伦敦 Great British Food

(Reuters) - 伦敦奥运会即将举行，为您逐一介绍英国特色食品，让人们观赏奥运的同时不错过英国美食。

2012年 6月 19日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐