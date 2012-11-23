各国女警集锦 Policewomen 2012
印度女警。(2012年10月15日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，女警逮捕参加抗议活动的女政府职员。) REUTERS/Fayaz KabliREUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
印度女警。(摄于2001年9月25日，斯利那加) REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli JSG/JD
印度女警。(摄于2011年1月26日，查馍，共和国日阅兵) REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
巴林女防暴警察。(2012年9月21日，麦纳麦，防暴警察逮捕反政府示威者。) REUTERS/Hamad I MohammedREUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
巴林社区女警官。(2012年5月26日，麦纳麦西部Budaiya，警察要求示威者离开。) REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
美国女警。(2012年5月20日，数千名反战示威者在北约峰会举办地芝加哥市中心举行大规模抗议活动，警察在现场控制局面。)REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
伊拉克女警。(2011年4月27日，卡尔巴拉，警察练习安装弹夹。) REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
索马里女警官。(摄于2012年5月7日，索马里摩加迪沙) REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST/Handout
奥地利女警。(摄于2012年4月19日，维也纳) REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
中国女警。(摄于2011年3月3日，北京天安门广场) REUTERS/David Gray
哈马斯女警。(2010月12月26日，加沙城，女警参加示威活动。) REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
委内瑞拉防暴警察。(摄于2010年12月15日，加拉加斯) REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
泰国女警。(摄于2010年2月26日，曼谷) REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
墨西哥联邦女警。(2009年12月3日，墨西哥城，女警在新闻发布会上警戒。) REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
朝鲜女交警。(摄于2005年10月15日，平壤) REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
也门反恐女警。(摄于2007年5月9日，萨那) REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/Files
巴基斯坦女警。(2005年3月8日，木尔坦，女警护送一起轮奸案的受害者慕哈妲·梅伊(Mukhtar Mai)(左二)。) REUTERS/Stringer
乌克兰警官。(摄于2006年7月25日，基辅) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
津巴布韦女警。(摄于2005年4月12日，哈拉雷) REUTERS/Howard Burditt HB/TC
越南女警。(摄于2010年10月27日，内排国际机场) REUTERS/Kham
