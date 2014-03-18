版本:
中国
2014年 3月 18日

巴黎遭雾霾围城 Polluted Paris

A general view shows the Eiffel tower, construction site's cranes and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. Amid concerns of a worsening air quality after a week when unseasonably balmy weather boosted pollution, public transport was free of charge while drivers with even-numbered license plates were told to leave their cars at home of face fines. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2014年 3月 18日
A general view shows the Eiffel tower, construction site's cranes and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. Amid concerns of a worsening air quality after a week when unseasonably balmy weather boosted pollution, public transport was free of charge while drivers with even-numbered license plates were told to leave their cars at home of face fines. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today, at Porte Maillot in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2014年 3月 18日
Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today, at Porte Maillot in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A general view shows the city rooftops, the Sacre Coeur Basilica and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2014年 3月 18日
A general view shows the city rooftops, the Sacre Coeur Basilica and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general view shows the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, and water vapour from a smokestack in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2014年 3月 18日
A general view shows the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, and water vapour from a smokestack in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2014年 3月 18日
Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Eiffel tower is pictured during sunset as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2014年 3月 18日
The Eiffel tower is pictured during sunset as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An electronic road sign reads "Pollution, speed limit 60kms" on the Paris ring road, March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2014年 3月 18日
An electronic road sign reads "Pollution, speed limit 60kms" on the Paris ring road, March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2014年 3月 18日
Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Paris city information board which reads, "Pollution - Drivers slow down your speed", is seen along a street in Paris March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2014年 3月 18日
A Paris city information board which reads, "Pollution - Drivers slow down your speed", is seen along a street in Paris March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Rush hour traffic fills an avenue leading up to the Arc de Triomphe which is seen through a small-particle haze at Neuilly-sur-Seine, Western Paris, March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2014年 3月 18日
Rush hour traffic fills an avenue leading up to the Arc de Triomphe which is seen through a small-particle haze at Neuilly-sur-Seine, Western Paris, March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general view shows the Eiffel tower and the Paris skyline through a small-particle haze March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2014年 3月 18日
A general view shows the Eiffel tower and the Paris skyline through a small-particle haze March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A general view shows the Eiffel tower and the Paris skyline through a small-particle haze from the Parc de St-Cloud, near Paris March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. Residents and visitors to Paris basking in a streak of unseasonable sunshine were also being treated with a dangerous dose of particles from car fumes that pushed air pollution to levels above other northern European capitals this week. Swathes of France, including the French capital, were on maximum alert over air pollution on Thursday, prompting Paris authorities to make green transportation such as its Velib bike-share and the Autolib electric car fleet free for the day. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (FRANCE - Tags: CITYSCAPE TRAVEL ENVIRONMENT)

2014年 3月 18日
A general view shows the Eiffel tower and the Paris skyline through a small-particle haze from the Parc de St-Cloud, near Paris March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. Residents and visitors to Paris basking in a streak of unseasonable sunshine were also being treated with a dangerous dose of particles from car fumes that pushed air pollution to levels above other northern European capitals this week. Swathes of France, including the French capital, were on maximum alert over air pollution on Thursday, prompting Paris authorities to make green transportation such as its Velib bike-share and the Autolib electric car fleet free for the day. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (FRANCE - Tags: CITYSCAPE TRAVEL ENVIRONMENT)
