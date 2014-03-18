巴黎遭雾霾围城 Polluted Paris

A general view shows the Eiffel tower and the Paris skyline through a small-particle haze from the Parc de St-Cloud, near Paris March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. Residents and visitors to Paris basking in a streak of unseasonable sunshine were also being treated with a dangerous dose of particles from car fumes that pushed air pollution to levels above other northern European capitals this week. Swathes of France, including the French capital, were on maximum alert over air pollution on Thursday, prompting Paris authorities to make green transportation such as its Velib bike-share and the Autolib electric car fleet free for the day. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (FRANCE - Tags: CITYSCAPE TRAVEL ENVIRONMENT)

