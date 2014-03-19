雾锁巴黎 Polluted Paris
2014年3月17日，法国首都巴黎及近郊将实施机动车尾号限行措施，以应对近日来巴黎地区受到的雾霾侵袭。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
如果违反限行规定，车主将被罚款22欧元至75欧元，车辆可能被禁止移动，甚至可能被警察扣押。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
此限行令并不涉及混动、电动以及所载乘客超过三人的车辆。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
从3月4日起法国全境近三分之一的省市受到雾霾影响。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
14日巴黎地区的PM10指数飙升到110微克/立方米，埃菲尔铁塔等建筑物在雾霾中几近消失。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
数据显示自11日起由于空气中可吸入颗粒物PM10浓度超标，空气质量连续5天超过警戒线。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
在限行前法国政府呼吁市民尽量不要开车出行，但没有出台任何硬性限制措施，只宣布大巴黎的公交车从14日至16日免费，巴黎环城公路限速60公里。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
限行第二天，雾霾状况大为好转，限行随即取消。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
在限行的一天中，近4,000位司机因不遵守限行令被当场罚款22欧元，27位司机因不服罚款被扣车。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
限行日的拥堵率较平日下降60%。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
巴黎雾霾的成因，有各种特殊的地理气候条件，近期持续无风少雨、气温大幅上升。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
还有一个原因是由于法国税政对柴油过于优惠，导致法国67%的汽车是柴油驱动，远高于西欧53%的平均水平。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
下一个
24小时时事新闻(3月19日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
巴黎遭雾霾围城 Polluted Paris
(Reuters) -
走进俄罗斯 Inside Russia
(Reuters) - 乌克兰危机令俄罗斯再次成为国际舆论焦点。路透摄影师用镜头捕捉俄罗斯悠久的历史与独特的文化，带您展开“环俄”之旅。
24小时时事新闻(3月18日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.