中国
触目惊心的水污染 Polluted waterways

2013年3月22日是第21届“世界水日”，今年的主题是“水合作”，因为对于水资源的保护，需要国家、政府、企业以及个人的积极参与。水源地保护和饮用水安全问题再次被重视。 (2012年9月19日，印尼雅加达，孩子在布满垃圾的河流中划着简易筏。) REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

2013年3月22日是第21届“世界水日”，今年的主题是“水合作”，因为对于水资源的保护，需要国家、政府、企业以及个人的积极参与。水源地保护和饮用水安全问题再次被重视。 (2012年9月19日，印尼雅加达，孩子在布满垃圾的河流中划着简易筏。) REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
世界卫生组织(WHO)表示，水污染正在吞噬着我们的健康和生命：每年由于饮用被污染的水而患上各种疾病的人口高达12亿，患病率高达20%；全球有80%的疾病是在饮用水被污染的情况下造成的。(2009年12月9日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，污染的沙巴马提河。) REUTERS/Amit Dave

世界卫生组织(WHO)表示，水污染正在吞噬着我们的健康和生命：每年由于饮用被污染的水而患上各种疾病的人口高达12亿，患病率高达20%；全球有80%的疾病是在饮用水被污染的情况下造成的。(2009年12月9日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，污染的沙巴马提河。) REUTERS/Amit Dave
世界卫生组织称，全球50%的癌症与饮用水不洁有关；在儿童死亡的案例中，有一半都是饮用水被污染造成的；每年有2 500万5岁以下的儿童因饮用被污染的水而引发疾病；全球因水污染而感染霍乱、痢疾和疟疾的总人数则已超过500万。(2010年10月21日，北京，人们在污染的运河里捞鱼。) REUTERS/David Gray

世界卫生组织称，全球50%的癌症与饮用水不洁有关；在儿童死亡的案例中，有一半都是饮用水被污染造成的；每年有2 500万5岁以下的儿童因饮用被污染的水而引发疾病；全球因水污染而感染霍乱、痢疾和疟疾的总人数则已超过500万。(2010年10月21日，北京，人们在污染的运河里捞鱼。) REUTERS/David Gray
2013年3月13日，巴西里约热内卢罗德里戈湖中被发现有成千上万的死鱼。据当地媒体报道，污染使得湖中水体含氧量过低，最终导致成千上万死鱼的出现。REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2013年3月13日，巴西里约热内卢罗德里戈湖中被发现有成千上万的死鱼。据当地媒体报道，污染使得湖中水体含氧量过低，最终导致成千上万死鱼的出现。REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2013年3月22日，尼泊尔加德满都，孩子们在污染的巴格马蒂河中捡拾塑料瓶。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2013年3月22日，尼泊尔加德满都，孩子们在污染的巴格马蒂河中捡拾塑料瓶。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2012年11月27日，尼日利亚巴耶尔萨州，一名男子在农河(Nun)附近搬运一个空油罐。 REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年11月27日，尼日利亚巴耶尔萨州，一名男子在农河(Nun)附近搬运一个空油罐。 REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
2012年11月27日，尼日利亚巴耶尔萨州，孩子们在河中玩耍。 REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年11月27日，尼日利亚巴耶尔萨州，孩子们在河中玩耍。 REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
2012年7月30日，菲律宾马尼拉湾，一名男子捡拾有用废品。 REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2012年7月30日，菲律宾马尼拉湾，一名男子捡拾有用废品。 REUTERS/Erik De Castro
2011年11月18日，巴西产油区坎普斯盆地，油井渗出的斑斓油花。REUTERS/Rogerio Santana/Handout

2011年11月18日，巴西产油区坎普斯盆地，油井渗出的斑斓油花。REUTERS/Rogerio Santana/Handout
2010年7月25日，辽宁大连，一名渔民在盛满泄露原油的桶附近休息。2010年7月16日晚，大连新港附近中石油一条输油管道起火爆炸并引起原油泄漏。REUTERS/Stringer

2010年7月25日，辽宁大连，一名渔民在盛满泄露原油的桶附近休息。2010年7月16日晚，大连新港附近中石油一条输油管道起火爆炸并引起原油泄漏。REUTERS/Stringer
2010年11月21日，海地太子港，一名女子经过市场的排水沟。 REUTERS/ Allison Shelley

2010年11月21日，海地太子港，一名女子经过市场的排水沟。 REUTERS/ Allison Shelley
2011年6月30日，菲律宾大马尼拉Kalaba，一名男子在河中捡拾有用废品。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2011年6月30日，菲律宾大马尼拉Kalaba，一名男子在河中捡拾有用废品。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
2010年10月21日，北京，人们在运河边捞鱼。 REUTERS/David Gray

2010年10月21日，北京，人们在运河边捞鱼。 REUTERS/David Gray
2010年3月21日，菲律宾马尼拉，一个男孩在布满垃圾的河流中捡拾塑料瓶。 REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2010年3月21日，菲律宾马尼拉，一个男孩在布满垃圾的河流中捡拾塑料瓶。 REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
2009年8月3日，埃及法尤姆，一个孩子从水沟里盛装用水。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2009年8月3日，埃及法尤姆，一个孩子从水沟里盛装用水。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
2010年6月5日，美国路易斯安娜州格兰德艾尔东北部，一只棕鹈鹕在遭原油污染的水塘内游动。 REUTERS/Sean Gardner

2010年6月5日，美国路易斯安娜州格兰德艾尔东北部，一只棕鹈鹕在遭原油污染的水塘内游动。 REUTERS/Sean Gardner
2009年5月14日，孟加拉达卡，一个孩子在布里甘加河游泳。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

2009年5月14日，孟加拉达卡，一个孩子在布里甘加河游泳。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
2007年3月20日，江西鹰潭，一个池塘内漂着死鱼。 REUTERS/Stringer

2007年3月20日，江西鹰潭，一个池塘内漂着死鱼。 REUTERS/Stringer
2003年6月4日，印尼雅加达，一名男子在布满垃圾的运河中捡拾垃圾。 REUTERS/Supri

2003年6月4日，印尼雅加达，一名男子在布满垃圾的运河中捡拾垃圾。 REUTERS/Supri
2003年10月21日，厄瓜多尔萨哈，丛林中的一处水池布满钻井作业遗留的原油。 REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

2003年10月21日，厄瓜多尔萨哈，丛林中的一处水池布满钻井作业遗留的原油。 REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
