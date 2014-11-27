香港警方旺角清场 Police clear HK camp
2014年11月26日，“占中”运动已持续约两个月，香港警察在旺角采取清场行动，逮捕包括多名学生领袖在内的数十名示威者。(一名防暴警察在与示威者的对抗中呼喊。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
警方逮捕了包括学民思潮召集人黄之锋(左)及学联副秘书长岑敖晖(右)等学生领袖。(摄于11月26日) REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
11月26日，旺角街区，防暴警察与示威者对峙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月26日，警察将一位受到惊吓的路人搀扶至路边。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
11月26日，警察控制了抗议者在旺角弥敦道架设的路障。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
11月26日，在旺角地区弥敦道的清场行动中，一名警察翻越路障。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
11月26日，一名示威者推到垃圾桶阻碍警方清场行动。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
11月26日，工人在旺角弥敦道执行香港法院禁令清除示威者悬挂的标语。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
11月26日，一名受伤的警察在警车内接受治疗。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
11月26日，一名身穿防护服的中学生与其他示威者一起与警方对峙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
香港保安局局长黎栋国表示，在25至26日的清理行动中，警方共拘捕116人，包括107男9女，涉嫌非法集结、袭警、藏有攻击性武器、阻碍警务人员执行职务等。(11月25日，几名示威者被防暴警察控制。) REUTERS/Tyrmore
11月25日，警方带离一名拒绝离开的示威者。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
