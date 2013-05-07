名人爱乒乓 Power ping pong
2013年5月5日，美国中部小镇奥马哈，沃伦•巴菲特(左)和比尔•盖茨在伯克希尔哈撒韦公司2013年股东大会间歇打起了乒乓球男双比赛，二人大秀球技。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
2011年5月24日，英国伦敦的环球学院(Globe Academy)，美国总统奥巴马与英国首相卡梅伦访问伦敦环球学院，并与学生一起打乒乓球。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
2013年4月4日，英国苏格兰格拉斯哥，威廉王子与凯特王妃与当地少年儿童互动，大秀球技。 REUTERS/David Cheskin/pool
2010年9月21日，以色列南部城市斯德洛，女孩们观看总理内塔尼亚胡打乒乓球。 REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool
2011年4月14日，法国巴涅尔•德•吕松市，时任总统萨科齐在访问一所学校时打乒乓球。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
5月8日，日本东京，时任中国国家主席胡锦涛在早稻田大学出席2008日中青少年友好交流年开幕式期间秀乒乓球技。REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool
2012年2月10日，中国广州，加拿大总理哈珀参观华美英语实验学校期间打乒乓球。 REUTERS/Chris Wattie
2012年9月2日，比利时布鲁塞尔，玛蒂尔德王妃(右)出席王后PaoLa基金会20周年纪念活动期间打乒乓球。REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
2009年1月16日，英国齐格威尔，时任英国首相布朗参观英超托特纳姆热刺足球队的训练场，并和体育大臣安迪•伯纳姆一起打起了乒乓球。 REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
2005年6月19日，耶路撒冷，时任中国外交部长李肇星参加与以色列外交官进行的乒乓球友谊赛。REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
