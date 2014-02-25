名人爱乒乓 Power ping pong 2014
2014年1月27日，美国纽瓦克，新泽西州长克里斯·克里斯蒂(Chris Christie)在一个慈善宣传活动中打乒乓球。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
2013年5月5日，美国中部小镇奥马哈，沃伦•巴菲特(左)和比尔•盖茨在伯克希尔哈撒韦公司2013年股东大会间歇打起了乒乓球男双比赛，二人大秀球技。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
2011年5月24日，英国伦敦的环球学院(Globe Academy)，美国总统奥巴马与英国首相卡梅伦访问伦敦环球学院，并与学生一起打乒乓球。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
2013年4月4日，英国苏格兰格拉斯哥，威廉王子与凯特王妃与当地少年儿童互动，大秀球技。 REUTERS/David Cheskin/pool
2010年9月21日，以色列南部城市斯德洛，女孩们观看总理内塔尼亚胡打乒乓球。 REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool
2011年4月14日，法国巴涅尔•德•吕松市，时任总统萨科齐在访问一所学校时打乒乓球。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
5月8日，日本东京，时任中国国家主席胡锦涛在早稻田大学出席2008日中青少年友好交流年开幕式期间秀乒乓球技。REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool
2012年2月10日，中国广州，加拿大总理哈珀参观华美英语实验学校期间打乒乓球。 REUTERS/Chris Wattie
2012年9月2日，比利时布鲁塞尔，玛蒂尔德王妃(右)出席王后PaoLa基金会20周年纪念活动期间打乒乓球。REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
2009年1月16日，英国齐格威尔，时任英国首相布朗参观英超托特纳姆热刺足球队的训练场，并和体育大臣安迪•伯纳姆一起打起了乒乓球。 REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
2005年6月19日，耶路撒冷，时任中国外交部长李肇星参加与以色列外交官进行的乒乓球友谊赛。REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
2013年12月4日，四川成都，来访的英国首相卡梅伦在成都市龙江路小学分校与小学生切磋乒乓球技。 REUTERS/China Daily
