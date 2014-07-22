版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 14:56 BJT

乔治王子满周岁 Prince George

2014年7月22日，英国威廉王子和凯特王妃的第一个孩子——乔治小王子迎来一周岁生日。(摄于7月2日，伦敦自然历史博物馆) REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
英国王室公布乔治小王子的近照，并计划在肯辛顿宫为他举办一个私人生日会。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
2013年7月22日，凯特王妃在伦敦圣玛丽医院诞下乔治王子。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
乔治王子是英国王位第三顺位继承人。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
7月23日，乔治小王子首次在公众场合亮相。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
8月19日，英国肯辛顿宫公布了威廉王子夫妇在巴克勒贝利拍摄的全家福照片。 REUTERS/Michael Middleton/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
10月24日，乔治小王子在圣詹姆士宫的皇家教堂受洗。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
作为英国王室年龄最小的代言人，乔治王子在今年4月随父母出访新西兰和澳大利亚，成为媒体追逐的焦点，进一步帮助王室在联邦国家树立了亲民的形象。 REUTERS/Phil Noble

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
2014年4月7日，新西兰惠灵顿，威廉王子和凯特王妃带着乔治王子走下飞机。 REUTERS/Phil Noble

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
4月9日，凯特王妃在新西兰政府大厦访问“普罗凯特”国家机构组织中的护士与家长团体。 REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
随访的乔治小王子“主持”了首个王室活动——在惠灵顿和10个小宝宝一起玩耍。 REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
4月16日，威廉王子一家三口离开惠灵顿,前往澳大利亚继续访问。 REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
4月20日，正澳大利亚访问的威廉王子夫妇与乔治小王子来到位于悉尼的塔龙岗动物园。 REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
相比袋鼠玩偶，乔治小王子更加喜欢咬车贴。 REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
4月25日，威廉王子一家准备离开澳大利亚启程回国，结束为期三周的新西兰和澳洲之旅。 REUTERS/Phil Noble

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
