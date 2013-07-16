美多地示威抗议协警枪杀黑人少年被判无罪 Protesting the verdict
2013年7月13日，白人协警乔治·齐默尔曼(George Zimmerman)在枪杀佛罗里达州非洲裔青少年特雷翁·马丁一案中被判无罪，美国多地爆发游行示威表示对判决的不满。 REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pomore
2012年2月26日晚，在佛罗里达州桑福德，17岁的非洲裔青少年特雷翁·马丁在步行途中被协警齐默尔曼认定为“形迹可疑者”，在报警后跟踪马丁并与其发生对峙，随后开枪将其击毙。 REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Poomore
在乔治·齐默尔曼被判无罪的消息传出后，美国全国多地爆发游行示威，表示对判决的不满，判决引发了对种族主义、自卫权以及司法平等的争议。(摄于7月15日，美国华盛顿) REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
总统奥巴马14日发表声明，表示马丁的死对美国来说是一个悲剧，承认该案引起“强烈情绪”，呼吁对事件“冷静反思”。(摄于7月14日，纽约) REUTERS/Adrees Latif
美国司法部表示，他们正在调查这桩案件，以决定是否让联邦检察官对齐默尔曼再提起诉讼。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford
7月14日，纽约，一名男子带着儿子参加抗议活动。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
一名抗议者高喊口号。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
纽约，一名抗议者站在交通信号灯上。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
纽约，警察试图阻止一名示威者。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
纽约，一名示威者穿着要求司法公正的衬衫。REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
迈阿密，一名男子脸上涂着“血泪”参加示威活动。 REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
迈阿密，一名女子举着受害者特雷翁·马丁的照片。REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
洛杉矶，一名示威者在抗议活动中阻挡一列火车前行。REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
洛杉矶，众多民众参加示威游行。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
7月13日，佛罗里达州桑福德，一名女子得知审判结果后流泪。 REUTERS/Joe Skipper
7月13日，洛杉矶，一名示威者与警察谈话。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
