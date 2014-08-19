美国国民警卫队介入弗格森骚乱 Protests in Ferguson
2014年8月18日，在美国密苏里州弗格森镇，因抗议白人警察枪杀黑人青年迈克尔·布朗(Michael Brown)引发的暴力骚乱不断加剧。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
密苏里州州长尼克松(Jay Nixon)18日取消对弗格森的宵禁，并宣布将派出州国民警卫队维持当地治安。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8月9日，18岁的黑人青年迈克尔·布朗于在弗格森街头被白人警察威尔逊(Darren Wilson)连击数枪身亡。据目击证人描述，布朗当时未携带武器，并且在警察开枪前，已举起双手表示投降。 REUTERS/Joshua Lmore
Buses full of members of the National Guard arrive at a mall complex that serves as staging for the police in more
尼克松表示，国民警卫队将接受密苏里州高速公路巡警队(Missouri Highway Patrol)的指挥。 REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
尼克松在一份声明中称，由于现在弗格森居民的人身和财产安全受到故意的、有组织的、而且日益加剧的暴力攻击，他已经命令密苏里州国民警卫队前往弗格森恢复该地区的和平与秩序。 REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
美国总统奥巴马表示，他已告知州长尼克松，国民警卫队的使用应该有限度，并敦促解决问题而不是使用暴力。REUTERS/Larry Downing
奥巴马称，司法部长霍德尔(Eric Holder)将前往弗格森镇。 REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
对于弗格森地区持续的暴力骚乱活动，被枪杀黑人青年布朗的母亲麦克斯帕登18日在接受美国媒体采访时表示，只有正义才能使弗格森地区恢复平静。 REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
8月18日，弗格森镇，警方拘捕一名示威者。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
密苏里州州长尼克松16日宣布弗格森进入紧急状态，同时从零点到凌晨5点实施宵禁令。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
在弗格森实施宵禁令的第二天17日晚，抗议者与警方爆发了自抗议活动开始以来最严重的冲突。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8月17日晚，抗议活动现场不时传来枪击声，警方向抗议人群发射橡皮子弹，并投掷催泪瓦斯驱散抗议人群。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
数百名抗议者则向警方投掷燃烧瓶或者捡起警方扔出的催泪瓦斯予以还击。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
代表布朗家人的律师Daryl Parks表示，根据尸检报告显示，布朗身中至少6枪，其中2次被击中头部，另外4次枪击则击中右臂。由于在布朗的遗体上没有找到火药残留物，因此可能并不是近距离射击。 REUTERS/Mark Kmore
美国司法部17日宣布，鉴于案件的特殊情况，联邦法医将对布朗进行第二次尸检。(摄于8月16日) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
24小时时事新闻(8月20日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻(8月19日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
朝鲜大型水上乐园 Pyongyang Water Parks
朝鲜水上乐园纹绣戏水场位于平壤大同江畔，今年夏天正式迎来游客。该戏水场占地面积为10.9万平方米，包括露天、室内戏水场、康复运动中心和室内体育馆等多种设施。
探访乌克兰边境 Along the Ukraine Border
乌克兰危机会谈在德国举行，但会谈困难重重，紧张局势仍无缓解迹象。路透摄影记者为您带来俄乌边境第一手资料。
精选图集
Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.