美国国民警卫队介入弗格森骚乱 Protests in Ferguson

Buses full of members of the National Guard arrive at a mall complex that serves as staging for the police in more

Buses full of members of the National Guard arrive at a mall complex that serves as staging for the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 18, 2014. Missouri Governor Jay Nixon lifted the curfew for the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson on Monday and began deploying National Guard troops to help quell days of rioting and looting spurred by the fatal shooting of a black unarmed teenager by a white policeman. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich(UNITED STATES - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW POLITICS)

Close