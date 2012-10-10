韩国歌手Psy骑马舞轰动全球 Psy's Gangnam style
韩国Hip Hop歌手、“鸟叔”Psy凭借新曲《江南Style》及MV中的“骑马舞”在全球掀起热潮，该曲在各国排行榜夺冠，甚至冲上美国Billboard告示牌单曲榜亚军。(2012年9月14日，美国纽约，Psy在NBC的more
歌曲《江南Style》轻易征服各色人种，韩国艺人Psy在MV里嘻哈风格沿袭搞笑，自创的骑马舞和深具感染力的音乐节奏火遍全球。(8月11日，韩国首尔，Psy在演唱会上表演。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
韩国首都首尔的江南区，是当地人眼中的富人聚集区，许多有钱人和社会名流在此居住，所以《江南style》其实反映的就是当今韩国上流社会的风格。(9月14日，美国纽约，Psy在NBC的《今日秀》中献唱。) REUTERS/Brmore
目前，《江南style》在网络上出现了各种版本，有元首发怒之希特勒版、美国海军版、各种明星版本等。(9月6日，在洛杉矶的MTV音乐录影带奖颁奖礼上，主持人哈特(Kevin Hart)与Psy一起跳骑马舞。) REUTERmore
9月14日，Psy在纽约做客美国节目《今日秀》。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Psy身穿绿色西装现场表演《江南Style》。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
大跳“骑马舞”，火爆全场。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
9月21日，拉斯维加斯，Psy在iHeart Radio音乐节上激情献唱。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Psy展现帅气的一面。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
9月6日，在洛杉矶的MTV音乐录影带奖颁奖礼上，主持人哈特(Kevin Hart)与Psy一起跳骑马舞。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
骑马舞。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8月11日，Psy(中)在首尔的演唱会上表演喷火舞蹈。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
歌迷在演唱会现场大声欢呼。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
9月25日，韩国首尔，Psy在新闻发布会上回答记者提问。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Psy在新闻发布会结束后跳舞。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
8月11日，Psy在首尔接受路透采访。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
