普京访华之旅 Putin in China
2012年6月5日，应国家主席胡锦涛邀请，俄罗斯总统普京抵京开始对中国进行国事访问，并将出席上海合作组织成员国元首理事会第十二次会议。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
在普京此次访华期间，中俄两国将举行天然气谈判，俄方希望敲定双方持续数年的谈判。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
5日下午，胡锦涛在人民大会堂主持举行仪式欢迎俄罗斯总统普京访华，这是普京第三次就任俄罗斯总统后首次对中国进行国事访问。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
胡锦涛与普京出席欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
普京与胡锦涛站在欢迎仪式上。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
随后，国家主席胡锦涛与普京举行正式会谈，胡锦涛表示，相信俄罗斯总统普京本次访华一定能够进一步推动中俄全面战略协作伙伴关系深入发展。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
普京则表示，中俄两国在多个方面的利益是一致的，这包括两国在国际舞台上的协作、经贸合作、高科技、人文等多个领域。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
在正式会谈结束后，胡锦涛与普京共同出席两国相关合作文件签字仪式，并共同会见记者。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
胡锦涛请普京入座。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
胡锦涛与普京拿着签字文件。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
胡锦涛与普京出席签字仪式。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
下一个
新科美国小姐出炉 Miss USA Crowned 2012
(Reuters) - 2012美国小姐选美比赛在拉斯维加斯落下帷幕，来自罗德岛的20岁大提琴手奥莉维娅·库尔波(Olivia Culpo)击败50个竞争对手，成为新晋“美国小姐”冠军。
24小时时事新闻(6月6日) 24hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
加拿大肢解案嫌犯在柏林落网 Manhunt for Magnotta
(Reuters) --加拿大肢解案嫌犯6月4日在德国柏林的一家网吧被捕。此前，加拿大政府对其发出了全球通缉令。马尼奥塔涉嫌杀害、肢解了32岁的中国学生林俊，并将作案视频上传至互联网上。马尼奥塔面临一级谋杀罪的指控。
24小时时事新闻(6月5日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.