普京夫妇宣布离婚 Putin & Lyudmila split
2013年6月6日，俄罗斯总统普京与夫人柳德米拉·普京娜结束长达30年的婚姻，证实了长期以来外界对两人已分开的猜测。 REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
据俄塔社报道，普京夫妇当天晚上共同在克里姆林宫观看芭蕾舞演出，这是一年多来两人首次共同公开露面。普京和普京娜在演出结束后向“俄罗斯－24”电视频道宣布，两人已经离婚。(摄于2008年3月2日) REUTERS/Pool
两人最后一次一起在公众场合露面是在2012年5月7日，普京第三次就任俄罗斯总统的时候。 REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
普京和普京娜于1983年7月28日结婚，普京娜曾是一名空姐，比普京小五岁。(摄于2007年12月22日，圣彼得堡的烛光晚餐。) REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
两人育有两个女儿，分别是现年28岁的玛丽亚和27岁的卡捷琳娜。(摄于2007年12月2日，莫斯科) REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
普京娜说表示，两人永远都会是彼此非常亲近的人，并感谢普京对她的的支持。(摄于2007年6月6日) REUTERS/Chris Wattie
普京则表示，离婚是两人共同的决定，并称两人几乎不见面，彼此都有各自的生活。(2006年7月15日，圣彼得堡，普京及夫人与德国总理默克尔交谈。) REUTERS/Jim Bourg
2005年5月9日，普京与夫人在莫斯科红场与时任法国总统希拉克交谈。 REUTERS/Stringer
2005年3月9日，普京夫妇在莫斯科迎接到访的时任德国总理施罗德夫妇。 REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
摄于2004年3月14日，莫斯科。 REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
摄于2003年12月7日，莫斯科。 REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
2003年2月12日，法国南部，普京与妻子向支持者挥手示意。 REUTERS/Stringer
2001年4月，普京与妻子在莫斯科救世主大教堂参加复活节仪式。 REUTERS/Stringer
摄于2000年1月1日，达吉斯坦马哈奇卡拉。
下一个
24小时时事新闻(6月7日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
废塑料瓶去了哪里 Recycling in China
(Reuters) - 如今各种饮料、纯净水都用塑料瓶装，那您知道饮用后的废旧塑料瓶都去了哪里吗？
中国劳工生存现状 Working Conditions in China
(Reuters) - 中国的工厂存在超时工作、拥挤和不安全的工作及居住环境、未达法定年龄工作以及拖欠工资等境况。
水漫欧洲 Floods ravage central Europe
(Reuters) - 欧洲中部连日来遭暴雨袭击，多条河流部分流域水位上涨至历史最高水位，一些国家和地区已经开始疏散群众。德国、捷克、奥地利等国受灾严重，数百条道路中断，多条铁路线停止运营。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.