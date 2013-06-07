版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 7日 星期五 11:46 BJT

普京夫妇宣布离婚 Putin & Lyudmila split

2013年6月6日，俄罗斯总统普京与夫人柳德米拉·普京娜结束长达30年的婚姻，证实了长期以来外界对两人已分开的猜测。 REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

2013年6月6日，俄罗斯总统普京与夫人柳德米拉·普京娜结束长达30年的婚姻，证实了长期以来外界对两人已分开的猜测。 REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
2013年6月6日，俄罗斯总统普京与夫人柳德米拉·普京娜结束长达30年的婚姻，证实了长期以来外界对两人已分开的猜测。 REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
1 / 14
据俄塔社报道，普京夫妇当天晚上共同在克里姆林宫观看芭蕾舞演出，这是一年多来两人首次共同公开露面。普京和普京娜在演出结束后向“俄罗斯－24”电视频道宣布，两人已经离婚。(摄于2008年3月2日) REUTERS/Pool

据俄塔社报道，普京夫妇当天晚上共同在克里姆林宫观看芭蕾舞演出，这是一年多来两人首次共同公开露面。普京和普京娜在演出结束后向“俄罗斯－24”电视频道宣布，两人已经离婚。(摄于2008年3月2日) REUTERS/Pool

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
据俄塔社报道，普京夫妇当天晚上共同在克里姆林宫观看芭蕾舞演出，这是一年多来两人首次共同公开露面。普京和普京娜在演出结束后向“俄罗斯－24”电视频道宣布，两人已经离婚。(摄于2008年3月2日) REUTERS/Pool
Close
2 / 14
两人最后一次一起在公众场合露面是在2012年5月7日，普京第三次就任俄罗斯总统的时候。 REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

两人最后一次一起在公众场合露面是在2012年5月7日，普京第三次就任俄罗斯总统的时候。 REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
两人最后一次一起在公众场合露面是在2012年5月7日，普京第三次就任俄罗斯总统的时候。 REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
3 / 14
普京和普京娜于1983年7月28日结婚，普京娜曾是一名空姐，比普京小五岁。(摄于2007年12月22日，圣彼得堡的烛光晚餐。) REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

普京和普京娜于1983年7月28日结婚，普京娜曾是一名空姐，比普京小五岁。(摄于2007年12月22日，圣彼得堡的烛光晚餐。) REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
普京和普京娜于1983年7月28日结婚，普京娜曾是一名空姐，比普京小五岁。(摄于2007年12月22日，圣彼得堡的烛光晚餐。) REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
4 / 14
两人育有两个女儿，分别是现年28岁的玛丽亚和27岁的卡捷琳娜。(摄于2007年12月2日，莫斯科) REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

两人育有两个女儿，分别是现年28岁的玛丽亚和27岁的卡捷琳娜。(摄于2007年12月2日，莫斯科) REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
两人育有两个女儿，分别是现年28岁的玛丽亚和27岁的卡捷琳娜。(摄于2007年12月2日，莫斯科) REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
5 / 14
普京娜说表示，两人永远都会是彼此非常亲近的人，并感谢普京对她的的支持。(摄于2007年6月6日) REUTERS/Chris Wattie

普京娜说表示，两人永远都会是彼此非常亲近的人，并感谢普京对她的的支持。(摄于2007年6月6日) REUTERS/Chris Wattie

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
普京娜说表示，两人永远都会是彼此非常亲近的人，并感谢普京对她的的支持。(摄于2007年6月6日) REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
6 / 14
普京则表示，离婚是两人共同的决定，并称两人几乎不见面，彼此都有各自的生活。(2006年7月15日，圣彼得堡，普京及夫人与德国总理默克尔交谈。) REUTERS/Jim Bourg

普京则表示，离婚是两人共同的决定，并称两人几乎不见面，彼此都有各自的生活。(2006年7月15日，圣彼得堡，普京及夫人与德国总理默克尔交谈。) REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
普京则表示，离婚是两人共同的决定，并称两人几乎不见面，彼此都有各自的生活。(2006年7月15日，圣彼得堡，普京及夫人与德国总理默克尔交谈。) REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
7 / 14
2005年5月9日，普京与夫人在莫斯科红场与时任法国总统希拉克交谈。 REUTERS/Stringer

2005年5月9日，普京与夫人在莫斯科红场与时任法国总统希拉克交谈。 REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
2005年5月9日，普京与夫人在莫斯科红场与时任法国总统希拉克交谈。 REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 14
2005年3月9日，普京夫妇在莫斯科迎接到访的时任德国总理施罗德夫妇。 REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

2005年3月9日，普京夫妇在莫斯科迎接到访的时任德国总理施罗德夫妇。 REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
2005年3月9日，普京夫妇在莫斯科迎接到访的时任德国总理施罗德夫妇。 REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
Close
9 / 14
摄于2004年3月14日，莫斯科。 REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

摄于2004年3月14日，莫斯科。 REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
摄于2004年3月14日，莫斯科。 REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
Close
10 / 14
摄于2003年12月7日，莫斯科。 REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

摄于2003年12月7日，莫斯科。 REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
摄于2003年12月7日，莫斯科。 REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
Close
11 / 14
2003年2月12日，法国南部，普京与妻子向支持者挥手示意。 REUTERS/Stringer

2003年2月12日，法国南部，普京与妻子向支持者挥手示意。 REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
2003年2月12日，法国南部，普京与妻子向支持者挥手示意。 REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 14
2001年4月，普京与妻子在莫斯科救世主大教堂参加复活节仪式。 REUTERS/Stringer

2001年4月，普京与妻子在莫斯科救世主大教堂参加复活节仪式。 REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
2001年4月，普京与妻子在莫斯科救世主大教堂参加复活节仪式。 REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 14
摄于2000年1月1日，达吉斯坦马哈奇卡拉。

摄于2000年1月1日，达吉斯坦马哈奇卡拉。

2013年 6月 7日 星期五
摄于2000年1月1日，达吉斯坦马哈奇卡拉。
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(6月7日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(6月7日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(6月7日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(6月7日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 6月 6日
废塑料瓶去了哪里 Recycling in China

废塑料瓶去了哪里 Recycling in China

(Reuters) - 如今各种饮料、纯净水都用塑料瓶装，那您知道饮用后的废旧塑料瓶都去了哪里吗？

2013年 6月 6日
中国劳工生存现状 Working Conditions in China

中国劳工生存现状 Working Conditions in China

(Reuters) - 中国的工厂存在超时工作、拥挤和不安全的工作及居住环境、未达法定年龄工作以及拖欠工资等境况。

2013年 6月 6日
水漫欧洲 Floods ravage central Europe

水漫欧洲 Floods ravage central Europe

(Reuters) - 欧洲中部连日来遭暴雨袭击，多条河流部分流域水位上涨至历史最高水位，一些国家和地区已经开始疏散群众。德国、捷克、奥地利等国受灾严重，数百条道路中断，多条铁路线停止运营。

2013年 6月 6日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐