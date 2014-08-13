普京形象T恤衫红场热卖 Putin T-shirts
2014年8月11日，俄罗斯服装品牌“阿尼娅与万尼亚”在莫斯科红场上的国家百货商场举行售卖活动，顾客排队购买印有总统普京头像的T恤衫。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
“阿尼娅与万尼亚”品牌在6月12日“俄罗斯日”推出系列服饰后一举成名。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
该系列有马背上的普京、穿迷彩服的普京、墨镜西装的普京等多种图案。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
第一轮售卖的约5,000件T恤衫在数小时之内被抢购一空。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
普京对外强硬的形象获得民众拥戴。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
该品牌设计师安娜·特里福诺娃表示，我们收到很多订单，各国的人们请求我们邮寄商品。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
在第二轮售卖日上，俄罗斯国家百货商场多年来首次出现消费者为购买T恤衫排队。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
美国《外交政策》8月11日发表文章称，印有俄罗斯总统普京头像的T恤在美国“肌肉男”群体中十分走俏。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
8月11日，美国男星、摔跤手米基·洛克也成为“普京粉”，在莫斯科购买了一件印有普京头像的T恤。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
米基·洛克大方试穿一件印有普京戴潜水帽图案的灰色体恤。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
