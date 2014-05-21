普京访华引关注 Putin Visits China
2014年5月20日，应中国国家主席习近平的邀请，俄罗斯总统普京对中国进行为期两天的正式访问，并出席在上海举行的亚洲相互协作与信任措施会议第四次峰会。(普京乘坐的专机抵达上海。) REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/more
这是习近平担任国家主席之后，普京首次访华，也是继今年2月索契冬奥会之后两人的第二次会面。 REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool
上海西郊会议中心，中国国家主席习近平举行仪式欢迎普京访华，此次会面是中俄两国领导人自2013年以来的第七次见面。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
习近平与普京举行会谈，就进一步发展双边关系、深化两国间的合作以及共同关心的国际和地区问题交换意见。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
两国元首共同签署了《中华人民共和国与俄罗斯联邦关于全面战略协作伙伴关系新阶段的联合声明》，并见证了能源、电力、航空、通信、地方等领域多项合作文件的签署。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
上海吴淞海军军港，习近平与普京出席“海上联合－2014”中俄海上联合军事演习开始仪式，并看望两国海军官兵代表。 REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
中俄两国海军定于5月20日至26日，在中国长江口以东的东海北部海空域举行代号为“海上联合-2014”的海上联合军事演习，中俄海军将派出各型水面舰艇14艘、潜艇2艘、固定翼飞机9架，以及舰载直升机、特战分队等兵力参加演习。more
20日晚，习近平与夫人彭丽媛为亚信第四次峰会贵宾举行欢迎宴会，并共同观看文艺晚会。(普京与彭丽媛握手。) REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
在上海举行的亚洲相互协作与信任措施会议第四次峰会是亚信有史以来与会国家元首和政府首脑数量最多、会议规模最大的一次峰会。(普京与联合国秘书长潘基文握手。) REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
有来自46个国家和国际组织的领导人、负责人或代表参加亚信上海峰会，包括11位国家元首、4位政府首脑，还有包括联合国秘书长潘基文在内的10位国际组织负责人。 REUTERS/Aly Song
在欢迎晚宴上，普京被礼仪服务小姐“吸引”。 REUTERS/Aly Song
普京与中国前领导人江泽民会晤时表示，两国不存在任何矛盾，相反有很多完全有决心实现的计划。 REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
5月21日，普京与习近平在亚信第四次峰会第一阶段会议上握手致意。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
