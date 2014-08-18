朝鲜大型水上乐园 Pyongyang Water Parks
朝鲜水上乐园纹绣戏水场于2013年底完工，今年夏天正式迎来游客。REUTERS/KCNA
纹绣戏水场位于平壤大同江畔，占地面积为10.9万平方米，包括露天、室内戏水场以及康复运动中心和室内体育馆等多种设施。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜最高领导人金正恩此前曾多次视察这里。REUTERS/KCNA
纹绣戏水场据称是模仿金正恩在瑞士留学时常去的苏黎世大型水上乐园Al-pamare而建设的。金正恩曾在瑞士留学多年。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜媒体报道称，在珍贵的水之宫殿--纹绣戏水场，到处洋溢着人民的喜悦和幸福的笑声。REUTERS/KCNA
戏水场屋顶以球形构架形式处理并盖上玻璃，以保障采光。 REUTERS/KCNA
快乐滑水。REUTERS/KCNA
在瀑布下享受清凉。 REUTERS/KCNA
跳入泳池。REUTERS/KCNA
发射水枪。REUTERS/KCNA
激流勇进。REUTERS/KCNA
戏水场竣工典礼于2013年10月15日举行。REUTERS/KCNA
