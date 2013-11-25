青岛输油管道爆炸造成重大伤亡 qingdao explosion
2013年11月22日凌晨3时许，山东青岛黄岛经济开发区中石化黄潍输油管线泄漏引发重大爆燃事故，目前事故已造成55人遇难、9人失踪、136人受伤住院。 REUTERS/Aly Song
11月22日凌晨3点，位于黄岛区秦皇岛路与斋堂岛路交汇处，中石化输油储运公司潍坊分公司输油管线破裂。 REUTERS/Aly Song
3点15分关闭输油，斋堂岛街约1000平方米路面被原油污染，部分原油沿着雨水管线进入胶州湾，海面过油面积约3,000平方米。 REUTERS/Aly Song
22日上午10点30分许，在抢修过程中发生爆燃。黄岛区海河路和斋堂岛路交会处起火，同时在入海口被油污染海面上发生起火。 REUTERS/Aly Song
初步原因分析是管线漏油进入市政管网导致爆燃发生，具体引爆点和引爆原因正在调查，事故排除恐怖破坏原因。 REUTERS/Aly Song
11月24日，工人向海中投入吸油毡以阻止泄露石油蔓延。 REUTERS/Aly Song
工人清理海面上的原油污染。 REUTERS/Aly Song
据中石化新闻办介绍，专业监测人员在爆燃现场周边区域市政排水暗渠已设置120了个井口监测点。 REUTERS/Aly Song
11月24日，工人们搬运除油剂。 REUTERS/Aly Song
经监测，大部分井口未测出可燃气体，个别井口可燃气体浓度在爆炸下限20%以下。现场排除次生爆燃可能。(11月23日，救援人员在被摧毁的道路上搜寻幸存者。) REUTERS/Aly Song
23日夜间至24日，青岛下起大雨，倒灌的雨水为事故现场清理和搜救增加了难度。(11月23日，爆炸后的学校篮球场。)REUTERS/Aly Song
截至11月24日11时，消防人员在废墟中搜出埋压人员31人，疏散群众2600人。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名戴着口罩的男子走过在爆炸后的篮球场。 REUTERS/Aly Song
11月24日，工人们设置围油栏。 REUTERS/Aly Song
目前暂未发现对近岸海域水质有进一步加重影响的趋势。(11月23日，武警清理泄露原油。)REUTERS/Aly Song
青岛市环保局副局长陈宁表示，从监测情况看，黄岛地区空气中有害物质含量均未超标，随着冷空气来袭，空气质量将进一步好转。 REUTERS/Aly Song
至于海水水质，受海面风浪顶托影响，海中油膜向岸边聚集，事发地沿岸形成断续的片状油带。 REUTERS/Aly Song
青岛市海事局黄岛海事处处长刘贤昆表示，胶州湾码头附近海域主要原油已被清理，目前主要是一些油花污染，有1万平方米左右，清理难度较大。 REUTERS/Aly Song
当地水电暖供应正逐步恢复，爆燃部分区段场面复杂且尚存可燃气体，影响了对爆炸垃圾的清理进度。 REUTERS/Aly Song
