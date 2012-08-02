美国山寨凡尔赛宫 America's Queen of Versailles
西门度假酒店公司(Westgate Resorts)创始人、亿万富翁大卫·西格尔(David Siegel)与妻子杰基(Jackie)在美国佛罗里达州温德梅尔，仿照法国凡尔赛宫建造了一座面积达90,000平方英尺的豪宅，more
这座豪宅因美国房地产市场萧条而在未完工时就挂牌出售，售价从最初的7,500万美元降至6,500万美元。(豪宅外面搭建的脚手架。)REUTERS/David Manning
豪宅主人大卫·西格尔与妻子杰基因为该建筑成为纪录片《凡尔赛宫的女王》(The Queen of Versailles)的主人公，影片以这栋豪宅因经济衰退停工而结尾。 REUTERS/David Manning
女主人杰基站在未完工的舞厅内。该豪宅还拥有保龄球室、滑冰场和奥运会标准的游泳池。REUTERS/David Manning
舞厅内的装饰富丽堂皇。 REUTERS/David Manning
舞厅内漂亮的灯饰。REUTERS/David Manning
杰基与女儿在豪华起居室内。 REUTERS/David Manning
杰基的衣帽间。 REUTERS/David Manning
大卫·西格尔与妻子杰基聊天。 REUTERS/David Manning
大卫·西格尔逗弄宠物犬。REUTERS/David Manning
大卫·西格尔已77岁，其妻子是前美国小姐。 REUTERS/David Manning
大卫·西格尔抱着女儿。 REUTERS/David Manning
大卫·西格尔的汽车停放在豪宅外面。 REUTERS/David Manning
女主人杰基与邻居Will McBride聊天。REUTERS/David Manning
奢华豪宅。REUTERS/David Manning
