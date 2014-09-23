版本:
中国
癌症少女集体成人礼 Cancer Quinceanera

9月20日，尼加拉瓜首都马那瓜，44名年满15岁的白血病和癌症少女举行集体成人礼。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

每年尼加拉瓜白血病和癌症儿童父母协会都会为癌症儿童举办成人礼， 希望这样的活动可以让女孩们更加乐观自信，同时对生活充满期待和希望。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

在拉丁美洲的大部分地区，女孩年满15岁都要参加成人礼，表示已经结束少女时代、步入成年人的行列。REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

化妆师为一个癌症女孩戴上假发。REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

一个女孩在梳妆打扮。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

练习舞蹈。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

女孩们已穿上礼服进入舞会现场。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

与军官学员翩翩起舞。REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

犹如花仙子。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

唯美外景。REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

罹患癌症的双胞胎姐妹花。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

“公主”驾到。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

“英雄救美”。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

绝美少女。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

美少女大合影。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

