癌症少女集体成人礼 Cancer Quinceanera
9月20日，尼加拉瓜首都马那瓜，44名年满15岁的白血病和癌症少女举行集体成人礼。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
每年尼加拉瓜白血病和癌症儿童父母协会都会为癌症儿童举办成人礼， 希望这样的活动可以让女孩们更加乐观自信，同时对生活充满期待和希望。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
在拉丁美洲的大部分地区，女孩年满15岁都要参加成人礼，表示已经结束少女时代、步入成年人的行列。REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
化妆师为一个癌症女孩戴上假发。REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
一个女孩在梳妆打扮。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
练习舞蹈。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
女孩们已穿上礼服进入舞会现场。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
与军官学员翩翩起舞。REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
犹如花仙子。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
唯美外景。REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
罹患癌症的双胞胎姐妹花。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
“公主”驾到。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
“英雄救美”。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
绝美少女。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
美少女大合影。 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
下一个
WTA最新排名 李娜退役仍进前五
WTA公布最新一期世界女单排名，尽管已宣布因伤退役结束职业生涯，但李娜仍然上升一名位列第五。
24小时时事新闻(9月24日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
畅饮嘉年华：慕尼黑啤酒节 Oktoberfest
2014年9月20日,德国举办第181届慕尼黑啤酒节,并举办盛大游行庆祝。
俄爆发反战抗议 矛头直指普京 Russia Anti-War
俄罗斯周日爆发大规模游行，抗议乌克兰当前的武装冲突局面，向总统普京传递出反战的强烈讯号。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.