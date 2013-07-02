版本:
“超人”归来 Radio-controlled Superman

2013年6月27日，美国初创小企业主兼设计师奥托(Otto Dieffenbach)、艾德(Ed Hanley)在加州圣地亚哥上空进行了一场特殊表演，用遥控飞机将超人、钢铁侠等形象送上了蓝天。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

这种飞机可以设计成人物、动画人物和物体等，用于广告和促销等商业用途。REUTERS/Mike Blake

设计师艾德拿着超人和钢铁侠遥控飞机，准备试飞。REUTERS/Mike Blake

奥托将新电池装在“超人”头部。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

“超人”飞上天空。REUTERS/Mike Blake

自由飞翔。REUTERS/Mike Blake

形象逼真。REUTERS/Mike Blake

飞在空中。REUTERS/Mike Blake

设计师艾德放飞“埃莫森小姐”(Ms. Emerson)遥控飞机。REUTERS/Mike Blake

准备起飞。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

飞过高楼大厦。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

犹如天使降临。REUTERS/Mike Blake

性感迷人。REUTERS/Mike Blake

“钢铁侠”。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

炫酷逼真。REUTERS/Mike Blake

