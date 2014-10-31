版本:
中国
2014年 10月 31日

深入“伊斯兰国”控制区拉卡省 Raqqa of Islamic State

“伊斯兰国”武装控制区拉卡省位于叙利亚东北部内陆荒漠平原上，在长达三年的叙利亚内战开始前拥有约25万人口。(10月29日，拉卡，街边的一个广告牌。) REUTERS/Nour Fourat

2014年 10月 31日
极为强硬的基地组织分支伊斯兰国几乎渗入了拉卡民众日常生活的每个角落。(9月26日，年轻人举行示威活动，抗议美国空袭“伊斯兰国”。) REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
9月16日，民众拿着叙利亚战机残骸。“伊斯兰国”武装当日用高射炮击落一架叙利亚战机，这是该组织6月宣布建国以来首次击落军机。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
9月6日，民众搬运在空袭中遇难的男子遗体。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
8月24日，一名武装分子使用扩音器向居民宣布他们已占领叙利亚重要空军基地Tabqa。Tabqa基地是该地区最大的军事基地之一，停放有战斗机、直升机、坦克、火炮以及大量武器弹药。REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
8月24日，民众骑着摩托车沿街庆祝“伊斯兰国”占领空军基地Tabqa。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
6月30日，叙利亚拉卡省，“伊斯兰国”武装人员站在坦克上，参加阅兵式。REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
6月30日，武装分子骑马参加阅兵。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
6月30日，武装人员参加阅兵式。REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
6月30日，武装人员参加阅兵时挥舞旗帜。REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
6月30日，一名武装分子使用手机拍摄阅兵游行。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
6月30日，一名参加阅兵的武装人员挥舞旗帜。REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
6月30日，阅兵式上的坦克。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
4月2日，武装士兵烧毁没收的香烟。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
3月31日，女学生行走在街道上。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 31日
