拟真娃娃“复活” Reborn Baby Dolls
比利时艺术家比翠丝(Beatrice Van Landeghem)可制作一种“重生娃娃”，可按照小孩的照片客制化，把娃娃做得几乎跟真人没两样，主要用途是给思念孩子的父母亲当做纪念。(摄于2013年8月8日，比利时拉卢维耶more
这些娃娃并不通过工厂量产，而是经由纯手工特制，从皮肤、四肢到头发都栩栩如生。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
这些娃娃重量为了讲求逼真，也会做得跟真正的婴儿一样，且价钱高昂，要价从百元到千元欧元不等。REUTERS/Yves Herman
人们订购这种娃娃当收藏品，但更多时候则是填补了思念孩子的父母失落的心灵，这些父母有人是失去了孩子，有些则是为了怀念子女婴儿时的模样。REUTERS/Yves Herman
根据真人照片制作“重生娃娃”。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
“重生娃娃”的头部、四肢及衣服。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
为娃娃植入头发。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
整理发型。REUTERS/Yves Herman
为娃娃装入眼球。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
娃娃的头部全部完工，仿佛真娃娃，且皮肤白嫩。REUTERS/Yves Herman
为娃娃的手腕涂色。REUTERS/Yves Herman
娃娃的小手。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
细节处也不放过。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
为娃娃开始穿衣服。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
“重生娃娃”的各式各样的衣服。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
躺在睡床上的“天使娃娃”。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
艺术家比翠丝6岁女儿抱着一个逼真娃娃。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
一名19岁少女抱着心爱的娃娃。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
