废塑料瓶去了哪里 Recycling in China
如今各种饮料、纯净水都用塑料瓶装，那您知道饮用后的废旧塑料瓶都去了哪里吗？(摄于2011年1月27日，上海)REUTERS/Carlos Barria
有一些废塑料瓶由拾荒者捡拾卖给废品收购站。(摄于2013年5月2日，北京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
人工捡拾废塑料瓶。(摄于5月7日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
然后运往回收站。(摄于5月2日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
废塑料瓶堆积在回收站内。(摄于5月23日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在回收站，将有工人对废塑料瓶进行分类。(摄于5月23日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
废塑料瓶分类过程中。(摄于5月23日，北京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
回收站内分类好的塑料瓶。(摄于4月26日，北京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
分选后，饮料瓶将被再次装入集装箱，由专用车运往再回收企业进行资源循环利用。(摄于5月17日，北京盈创再生资源回收有限公司) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
回收的饮料瓶还要经过预洗、自动分类、金属检测和人工分拣等程序。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
再回收企业内堆积好的塑料瓶。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
最后，再回收企业将塑料瓶制作成聚酯切片，之后被送往各大饮料工厂重新制成瓶子。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
还有一些塑料瓶直接在回收站被粉碎。(摄于4月26日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
粉碎后的塑料瓶直接进行废渣埋填处理。(摄于5月30日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
北京的一处垃圾填埋场。(摄于5月30日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
垃圾填埋场内用帆布遮盖着垃圾。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
