穿上红裙跑起来 Red Dress Run 2013
2013年5月12日，一百多名中外人士开展一年一度的“红裙子跑步”活动。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
该活动起源于印尼，参与者着红裙跑步宣传跑步精神，旨在告诉大家跑步时一件很容易的事，穿裙子也可以跑步。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
乐趣无限。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
男人也性感。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
人人爱跑步。REUTERS/Jason Lee
娇羞魅惑。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
狗狗也参与其中。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
大合影。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
中国式相亲 Matchmaking in China 2013
(Reuters) - 随着现在单身青年的不断增多、及其家里的催促和晚婚压力，社会出现了种类繁多的相亲方式，为这些“剩男”、“剩女”们牵线搭桥。
24小时时事新闻(5月23日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
超强龙卷风突袭美国 Tornado Hits Oklahoma
(Reuters) - 近日多股龙卷风横扫美国俄克拉何马，已造成24人死亡，100多人受伤。龙卷风所到之处许多建筑物损毁，甚至整个街区沦为废墟。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(9)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
