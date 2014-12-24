路透颁出体坛年度各大奖项
路透社全球体育记者投票选出2014年度各项体坛大奖，高尔夫两项大赛锦标得主麦克罗伊荣膺路透年度最佳男运动员。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
麦克罗伊在2014年强劲回归，分别赢下英国公开赛和美国PGA锦标赛冠军，个人职业生涯大赛冠军数字增加到四项。麦克罗伊同样排名年度高尔夫球手收入榜第一，奠定其在高坛无可争议的最佳地位。 REUTERS/Nikhil Monmore
荷兰奥运速滑冠军伊莲·伍斯特获得路透年度最佳女运动员。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren
伍斯特在索契冬奥会赢得速滑女子3,000米及团体追逐赛金牌，以及1,000米、1,500米和5,000米银牌，追平冬奥会单届个人奖牌数最高纪录。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren
德国男足荣膺路透年度最佳团队奖。 REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
马德里竞技主帅西蒙尼荣膺年度最佳教练。 REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
韩裔俄籍短道速滑选手维克特·安(前)荣膺最佳复出奖。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
日本网球选手锦织圭获得最佳突破奖。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
