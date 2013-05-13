维珍老板变空姐 Branson Dresses As Stewardess
2013年5月12日，英国亿万富翁理查德·布兰森爵士(Richard Branson)因为打赌输给亚洲航空老板托尼·费尔南德斯(Tony Fernandes)(右)，要在亚航一趟航班上打扮成“空姐”服务旅客。(位于马来西more
现年60岁的布兰森爵士此前拿名下F1车队与亚航老板费尔南德斯的莲花车队打赌，并约定，谁的车队输了，谁就要在赢家的航空公司航班上扮成“空姐”。REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
布兰森并不是第一次变装扮女人。他曾经在名下“维珍婚纱”公司开业典礼上穿短款白色婚纱和黑色丝袜“惊艳”亮相，扮相十分雷人。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
理查德·布兰森是一位具有传奇色彩的亿万富翁，以特立独行著称，曾驾驶热气球飞越大西洋和太平洋。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
布兰森白手起家，80年代通过维珍航空一举成功，现在他的企业王国触角遍及婚纱、化妆品、航空、铁路、唱片甚至包括安全套，最近更跨入手机、电子消费产品领域。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
亚洲航空老板托尼·费尔南德斯(右)向布兰森颁发证书。REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
妖娆空姐。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
刮腿毛。 REUTERS/Bill Hatto
布兰森所需要穿的空姐制服。 REUTERS/Bill Hatto
REUTERS/Bill Hatto
