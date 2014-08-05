好莱坞女星吸金榜 Richest Actress
《福布斯》杂志公布好莱坞女星吸金榜，奥斯卡影后桑德拉·布洛克(Sandra Bullock)在2013年6月至2014年6月期间进账5,100万美元，成为好莱坞收入最高的女星。现年50岁的布洛克在2010年凭借电影《弱点more
现年23岁的詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)凭借3,400万美元的年收入位列榜单第二。劳伦斯凭借《饥饿游戏》系列(Hunger Games)名利双收，连续两年排在榜单第二位。 REUTERS/Dannmore
詹妮弗·安妮斯顿(Jennifer Aniston)凭借3,100万美元的年收入位列第三。福布斯通过估计女演员的电影片酬、代言费、剩余报酬以及广告工作并且通过与经纪公司、经纪人和律师交谈计算榜单，而税收、代理费、经纪人酬more
第四名：格温妮丝·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)，年收入为1,900万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第五名：安吉丽娜·朱莉(Angelina Jolie)，年收入为1,800万美元。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
"好莱坞甜心"卡梅隆·迪亚茨(Cameron Diaz)以1,800万美元的年收入并列第五名。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
现年29岁的斯嘉丽·约翰逊(Scarlett Johansson)以1,700万美元的年收入排在第七位。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
第八名：艾米·亚当斯(Amy Adams)，年收入为1,300万美元。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
娜塔丽·波特曼(Natalie Portman)以1,300万美元的年收入并列第八名。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
《暮光之城》(Twilight)系列女星克里斯汀·斯图尔特(Kristen Stewart)以1,200万美元的年收入由去年第三位滑落至第十位。尽管榜单上女星们收入颇丰，但收入仍然远低于男星们。此次榜单上十位女星收入总和more
下一个
24小时时事新闻(8月6日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
云南鲁甸地震致398人遇难 Earthquake Hits Yunnan
截至8月4日14时，云南鲁甸6.3级地震已造成108.84万人受灾、398人遇难、3人失踪。
24小时时事新闻(8月5日)
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
昆山工厂爆炸事故 Factory Blast in China
昆山市中荣金属制品厂“8·2”特别重大爆炸事故遇难人数已上升至71人，186人受伤。经初步查明事故原因为空气中浓度过高的粉尘遇明火爆炸。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.