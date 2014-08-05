版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 5日 星期二 23:42 BJT

好莱坞女星吸金榜 Richest Actress

《福布斯》杂志公布好莱坞女星吸金榜，奥斯卡影后桑德拉·布洛克(Sandra Bullock)在2013年6月至2014年6月期间进账5,100万美元，成为好莱坞收入最高的女星。现年50岁的布洛克在2010年凭借电影《弱点》（The Blind Side）获封奥斯卡影后，去年凭借《地心引力》（Gravity）大获成功。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

《福布斯》杂志公布好莱坞女星吸金榜，奥斯卡影后桑德拉·布洛克(Sandra Bullock)在2013年6月至2014年6月期间进账5,100万美元，成为好莱坞收入最高的女星。现年50岁的布洛克在2010年凭借电影《弱点more

2014年 8月 5日 星期二
《福布斯》杂志公布好莱坞女星吸金榜，奥斯卡影后桑德拉·布洛克(Sandra Bullock)在2013年6月至2014年6月期间进账5,100万美元，成为好莱坞收入最高的女星。现年50岁的布洛克在2010年凭借电影《弱点》（The Blind Side）获封奥斯卡影后，去年凭借《地心引力》（Gravity）大获成功。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 10
现年23岁的詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)凭借3,400万美元的年收入位列榜单第二。劳伦斯凭借《饥饿游戏》系列(Hunger Games)名利双收，连续两年排在榜单第二位。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

现年23岁的詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)凭借3,400万美元的年收入位列榜单第二。劳伦斯凭借《饥饿游戏》系列(Hunger Games)名利双收，连续两年排在榜单第二位。 REUTERS/Dannmore

2014年 8月 5日 星期二
现年23岁的詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)凭借3,400万美元的年收入位列榜单第二。劳伦斯凭借《饥饿游戏》系列(Hunger Games)名利双收，连续两年排在榜单第二位。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 10
詹妮弗·安妮斯顿(Jennifer Aniston)凭借3,100万美元的年收入位列第三。福布斯通过估计女演员的电影片酬、代言费、剩余报酬以及广告工作并且通过与经纪公司、经纪人和律师交谈计算榜单，而税收、代理费、经纪人酬劳、公关费以及其他工作相关的成本则未计入。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

詹妮弗·安妮斯顿(Jennifer Aniston)凭借3,100万美元的年收入位列第三。福布斯通过估计女演员的电影片酬、代言费、剩余报酬以及广告工作并且通过与经纪公司、经纪人和律师交谈计算榜单，而税收、代理费、经纪人酬more

2014年 8月 5日 星期二
詹妮弗·安妮斯顿(Jennifer Aniston)凭借3,100万美元的年收入位列第三。福布斯通过估计女演员的电影片酬、代言费、剩余报酬以及广告工作并且通过与经纪公司、经纪人和律师交谈计算榜单，而税收、代理费、经纪人酬劳、公关费以及其他工作相关的成本则未计入。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 10
第四名：格温妮丝·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)，年收入为1,900万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

第四名：格温妮丝·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)，年收入为1,900万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 5日 星期二
第四名：格温妮丝·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)，年收入为1,900万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 10
第五名：安吉丽娜·朱莉(Angelina Jolie)，年收入为1,800万美元。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

第五名：安吉丽娜·朱莉(Angelina Jolie)，年收入为1,800万美元。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 8月 5日 星期二
第五名：安吉丽娜·朱莉(Angelina Jolie)，年收入为1,800万美元。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 10
"好莱坞甜心"卡梅隆·迪亚茨(Cameron Diaz)以1,800万美元的年收入并列第五名。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"好莱坞甜心"卡梅隆·迪亚茨(Cameron Diaz)以1,800万美元的年收入并列第五名。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 5日 星期二
"好莱坞甜心"卡梅隆·迪亚茨(Cameron Diaz)以1,800万美元的年收入并列第五名。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 10
现年29岁的斯嘉丽·约翰逊(Scarlett Johansson)以1,700万美元的年收入排在第七位。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

现年29岁的斯嘉丽·约翰逊(Scarlett Johansson)以1,700万美元的年收入排在第七位。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 8月 5日 星期二
现年29岁的斯嘉丽·约翰逊(Scarlett Johansson)以1,700万美元的年收入排在第七位。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 10
第八名：艾米·亚当斯(Amy Adams)，年收入为1,300万美元。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

第八名：艾米·亚当斯(Amy Adams)，年收入为1,300万美元。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 8月 5日 星期二
第八名：艾米·亚当斯(Amy Adams)，年收入为1,300万美元。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 10
娜塔丽·波特曼(Natalie Portman)以1,300万美元的年收入并列第八名。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

娜塔丽·波特曼(Natalie Portman)以1,300万美元的年收入并列第八名。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 8月 5日 星期二
娜塔丽·波特曼(Natalie Portman)以1,300万美元的年收入并列第八名。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 10
《暮光之城》(Twilight)系列女星克里斯汀·斯图尔特(Kristen Stewart)以1,200万美元的年收入由去年第三位滑落至第十位。尽管榜单上女星们收入颇丰，但收入仍然远低于男星们。此次榜单上十位女星收入总和为2.26亿美元，而同期十位上榜男星总收入达4.19亿美元。 REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

《暮光之城》(Twilight)系列女星克里斯汀·斯图尔特(Kristen Stewart)以1,200万美元的年收入由去年第三位滑落至第十位。尽管榜单上女星们收入颇丰，但收入仍然远低于男星们。此次榜单上十位女星收入总和more

2014年 8月 5日 星期二
《暮光之城》(Twilight)系列女星克里斯汀·斯图尔特(Kristen Stewart)以1,200万美元的年收入由去年第三位滑落至第十位。尽管榜单上女星们收入颇丰，但收入仍然远低于男星们。此次榜单上十位女星收入总和为2.26亿美元，而同期十位上榜男星总收入达4.19亿美元。 REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(8月6日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(8月6日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(8月6日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(8月6日) 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 8月 5日
云南鲁甸地震致398人遇难 Earthquake Hits Yunnan

云南鲁甸地震致398人遇难 Earthquake Hits Yunnan

截至8月4日14时，云南鲁甸6.3级地震已造成108.84万人受灾、398人遇难、3人失踪。

2014年 8月 5日
24小时时事新闻(8月5日)

24小时时事新闻(8月5日)

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 8月 4日
昆山工厂爆炸事故 Factory Blast in China

昆山工厂爆炸事故 Factory Blast in China

昆山市中荣金属制品厂“8·2”特别重大爆炸事故遇难人数已上升至71人，186人受伤。经初步查明事故原因为空气中浓度过高的粉尘遇明火爆炸。

2014年 8月 4日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐