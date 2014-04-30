里约热内卢奥运会准备“最差” Rio Olympics 2016
国际奥委会副主席John Coates表示，将在巴西里约热内卢举办的2016年奥运会是他经历过准备“最差”的一次，严重落后于计划，但没有找其他主办城市的“B计划”。(2014年4月8日，2016里约热内卢奥林匹克公园施工more
Coates在悉尼参加一个奥林匹克论坛时对代表们称，一些场馆的建设还没有开始，基础设施严重拖延，水质也是较大的担忧。(奥林匹克公园施工工人罢工。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Coates称里约热内卢的准备工作“是我经历过最差的，比雅典还差”。(3月8日，在建的奥林匹克体育场。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
3月28日，在建的奥林匹克公园。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
4月7日，英国财政大臣乔治·奥斯本(左)和伦敦奥组委的首席执行官保罗·戴顿(右)参观马拉卡纳体育场。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
3月28日，里约热内卢城市俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Coates指出，里约热内卢还存在“需要解决的社会问题”。(3月25日，一名警察在贫民窟附近执勤。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
3月12日，里约热内卢瓜纳巴拉湾的海滩上遍地垃圾。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
1月23日，巴西奥委会主席卡洛斯·亚瑟·努兹曼出席2016年奥运会和残奥会预算会议。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
2013年11月7日，里约奥组委7日揭晓2016年夏季奥运会和残奥会共计64个体育图标。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2013年2月22日，在建的奥运场馆。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
在建的奥运村。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
2009年10月2日，巴西民众庆祝里约热内卢获得2016年夏季奥运会举办权。 REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
下一个
24小时时事新闻(4月30日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
美宣布对俄实施新制裁 New sanctions on Russia
(Reuters) - 美国宣布对俄罗斯实施新的制裁，制裁目标是7名俄官员和17家与普京有关联的公司。
金正恩的女粉丝 Kim Jong Un's female fans
(Reuters) -
24小时时事新闻(4月29日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.