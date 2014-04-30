版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 30日 星期三 11:42 BJT

里约热内卢奥运会准备“最差” Rio Olympics 2016

国际奥委会副主席John Coates表示，将在巴西里约热内卢举办的2016年奥运会是他经历过准备“最差”的一次，严重落后于计划，但没有找其他主办城市的“B计划”。(2014年4月8日，2016里约热内卢奥林匹克公园施工现场。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

国际奥委会副主席John Coates表示，将在巴西里约热内卢举办的2016年奥运会是他经历过准备“最差”的一次，严重落后于计划，但没有找其他主办城市的“B计划”。(2014年4月8日，2016里约热内卢奥林匹克公园施工more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
国际奥委会副主席John Coates表示，将在巴西里约热内卢举办的2016年奥运会是他经历过准备“最差”的一次，严重落后于计划，但没有找其他主办城市的“B计划”。(2014年4月8日，2016里约热内卢奥林匹克公园施工现场。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 13
Coates在悉尼参加一个奥林匹克论坛时对代表们称，一些场馆的建设还没有开始，基础设施严重拖延，水质也是较大的担忧。(奥林匹克公园施工工人罢工。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Coates在悉尼参加一个奥林匹克论坛时对代表们称，一些场馆的建设还没有开始，基础设施严重拖延，水质也是较大的担忧。(奥林匹克公园施工工人罢工。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
Coates在悉尼参加一个奥林匹克论坛时对代表们称，一些场馆的建设还没有开始，基础设施严重拖延，水质也是较大的担忧。(奥林匹克公园施工工人罢工。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 13
Coates称里约热内卢的准备工作“是我经历过最差的，比雅典还差”。(3月8日，在建的奥林匹克体育场。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Coates称里约热内卢的准备工作“是我经历过最差的，比雅典还差”。(3月8日，在建的奥林匹克体育场。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
Coates称里约热内卢的准备工作“是我经历过最差的，比雅典还差”。(3月8日，在建的奥林匹克体育场。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 13
3月28日，在建的奥林匹克公园。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

3月28日，在建的奥林匹克公园。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
3月28日，在建的奥林匹克公园。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 13
4月7日，英国财政大臣乔治·奥斯本(左)和伦敦奥组委的首席执行官保罗·戴顿(右)参观马拉卡纳体育场。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

4月7日，英国财政大臣乔治·奥斯本(左)和伦敦奥组委的首席执行官保罗·戴顿(右)参观马拉卡纳体育场。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
4月7日，英国财政大臣乔治·奥斯本(左)和伦敦奥组委的首席执行官保罗·戴顿(右)参观马拉卡纳体育场。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 13
3月28日，里约热内卢城市俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

3月28日，里约热内卢城市俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
3月28日，里约热内卢城市俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
6 / 13
Coates指出，里约热内卢还存在“需要解决的社会问题”。(3月25日，一名警察在贫民窟附近执勤。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Coates指出，里约热内卢还存在“需要解决的社会问题”。(3月25日，一名警察在贫民窟附近执勤。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
Coates指出，里约热内卢还存在“需要解决的社会问题”。(3月25日，一名警察在贫民窟附近执勤。) REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 13
3月12日，里约热内卢瓜纳巴拉湾的海滩上遍地垃圾。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

3月12日，里约热内卢瓜纳巴拉湾的海滩上遍地垃圾。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
3月12日，里约热内卢瓜纳巴拉湾的海滩上遍地垃圾。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
8 / 13
1月23日，巴西奥委会主席卡洛斯·亚瑟·努兹曼出席2016年奥运会和残奥会预算会议。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

1月23日，巴西奥委会主席卡洛斯·亚瑟·努兹曼出席2016年奥运会和残奥会预算会议。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
1月23日，巴西奥委会主席卡洛斯·亚瑟·努兹曼出席2016年奥运会和残奥会预算会议。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 13
2013年11月7日，里约奥组委7日揭晓2016年夏季奥运会和残奥会共计64个体育图标。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2013年11月7日，里约奥组委7日揭晓2016年夏季奥运会和残奥会共计64个体育图标。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
2013年11月7日，里约奥组委7日揭晓2016年夏季奥运会和残奥会共计64个体育图标。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
10 / 13
2013年2月22日，在建的奥运场馆。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2013年2月22日，在建的奥运场馆。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
2013年2月22日，在建的奥运场馆。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 13
在建的奥运村。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

在建的奥运村。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
在建的奥运村。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 13
2009年10月2日，巴西民众庆祝里约热内卢获得2016年夏季奥运会举办权。 REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

2009年10月2日，巴西民众庆祝里约热内卢获得2016年夏季奥运会举办权。 REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

2014年 4月 30日 星期三
2009年10月2日，巴西民众庆祝里约热内卢获得2016年夏季奥运会举办权。 REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(4月30日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月30日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(4月30日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月30日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 4月 29日
美宣布对俄实施新制裁 New sanctions on Russia

美宣布对俄实施新制裁 New sanctions on Russia

(Reuters) - 美国宣布对俄罗斯实施新的制裁，制裁目标是7名俄官员和17家与普京有关联的公司。

2014年 4月 29日
金正恩的女粉丝 Kim Jong Un's female fans

金正恩的女粉丝 Kim Jong Un's female fans

(Reuters) -

2014年 4月 28日
24小时时事新闻(4月29日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月29日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 4月 28日

精选图集

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐