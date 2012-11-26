浙江“最牛”钉子户 Road House in Zhejiang
在浙江温岭火车站未开通的“站前大道”上，一幢楼房成路中“孤岛”，路过的车辆都绕着房屋通行，被网友称为“最牛钉子户”。(摄于2012年11月24日) REUTERS/Aly Song
据了解，这幢楼房属于浙江温岭大溪镇下洋张村，是村民罗保根家的，因不满拆迁补偿坚持4年还未签订拆迁协议。REUTERS/Aly Song
罗保根表示房子有正规手续，建造已有十年。2011年，一条新的道路“站前大路”开建，罗保根没有搬迁，道路施工，将其房子圈在路中央。 REUTERS/Aly Song
罗宝根称，房子从建成到装修前后共花了60多万元，但补偿金仅共约26万元，使得他建不起新房也买不起安置房，所以没同意拆迁。 REUTERS/Aly Song
房间内部景观。REUTERS/Aly Song
楼房内部光线暗淡。REUTERS/Aly Song
67岁的罗宝根站在阳台上。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名男子在楼房前拍照。 REUTERS/Aly Song
村民站在楼房附近。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一辆车辆行驶在“孤楼”附近的道路上。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名男子驾驶汽车行驶在道路上。REUTERS/Aly Song
下一个
各国女警集锦 Policewomen 2012
(Reuters) - 英姿飒爽的女警察成为世界各国靓丽的风景线。
2012广州车展 Guangzhou Auto Show
(Reuters) - 第十届中国（广州）国际汽车展览会将于11月23日至12月2日举行。本届车展以“引领方向、驾驭未来”为主题，整体规模达到20万平方米，并首次将乘用车、商用车、汽车零部件及用品三大板块分区独立运作。
各国女警集锦 Policewomen 2012
(Reuters) - 英姿飒爽的女警察一直是世界各国靓丽的风景。
本周中国区精选(11月16日-23日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦11月16日至23日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.