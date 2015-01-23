韩国造星之路
成千上万的韩国儿童梦想变成家喻户晓的明星，为此甘愿忍受严苛的练习。(2015年1月20日，韩国首尔，女子团体GFriend在表演结束后自拍。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年11月25日，韩国首尔，Kim Si-yoon(右二)上声乐课。9岁的Kim Si-yoon早上要7:30办起床上学，然后接下来的几小时上发声课、舞蹈课和补习班，直到半夜才能上床休息。REUTERS/Kim Hmore
2014年11月20日，首尔，Kim Si-yoon上英语课。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年11月20日，首尔，Kim Si-yoon上钢琴课。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年11月11日，首尔，Kim Si-yoon在DEF舞蹈学校上课。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年11月15日，首尔，Kim Si-yoon在餐厅中自拍。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年12月16日，首尔， Kim Si-yoon4岁时的表演视频。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年12月16日，首尔，Kim Si-yoon与母亲深夜抵达DEF舞蹈学校上舞蹈课。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年11月15日，Kim Si-yoon在妈妈的陪伴下在户外跳舞。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年11月20日，首尔，Kim Si-yoon在家中弹奏玩具吉他。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年12月18日， S.M, Entertainment公司的培训生Jang Ha-jin在图书馆里挑书。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年12月18日，S.M, Entertainment公司的培训生Jang Ha-jin练习表演。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年12月23日，首尔，女子团体GFriend成员化妆。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年12月23日，首尔，化妆间里的各式化妆品。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年12月23日，首尔，女子团体GFriend成员彩排表演。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2014年12月23日，首尔，女子团体GFriend成员彩排表演。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2015年1月20日，首尔，女子团体GFriend在舞台上表演。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2015年1月20日，首尔，女子团体GFriend在舞台上表演。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2015年1月20日，首尔，女子团体GFriend观看她们的表演录像。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2015年1月20日，首尔，歌迷观看女子团体GFriend的表演。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2015年1月20日，首尔，女子团体GFriend成员在其专辑上签名。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
