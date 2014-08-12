喜剧明星罗宾·威廉姆斯离世 Robin Williams
2014年8月11日，奥斯卡奖得主、喜剧明星罗宾·威廉姆斯被发现死于位于北加州的家中，终年63岁，警方初步判断为自杀。(摄于2007年3月24日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Eric Thayer
北加州马林郡警长办公室验尸部门称，怀疑威廉姆斯是因窒息自杀而死，但死因仍在调查中。(摄于2013年7月29日，美国加州) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
马林郡警长办公室称，接到报警电话称威廉姆斯在洛杉矶北部Tiburon附近的家中被发现失去意识，没有呼吸。(摄于2009年12月6日，加州帕萨迪纳) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
威廉姆斯的妻子苏珊·施奈德(左)在声明中称，“我失去了我的丈夫和最好的朋友，全世界失去了一位深受爱戴的艺术家和一个善良的人。这对我来说是非常悲恸的时刻。”(摄于2009年11月9日) REUTERS/Fred Prousmore
威廉姆斯曾于上月住入明尼苏达州的一家康复中心，以帮助他戒酒。 (摄于2009年1月18日) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
威廉姆斯曾获得3次奥斯卡最佳男主角提名，并于1998年凭借在《心灵捕手》(Good Will Hunting)中饰演慈父般的心理治疗师角色，赢得奥斯卡最佳男配角奖。 REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
威廉姆斯共获得11次金球奖提名，最终夺取包括终生成就奖在内的六尊金球奖杯。(2005年1月16日，威廉姆斯夺得金球奖终生成就奖。) REUTERS/Mike Blake
威廉姆斯获得七次艾美奖提名，两次获奖；五次MTV电影奖提名，两次获奖；五次人民选择奖提名并全部获奖；13次美国喜剧奖提名，十次获奖。(2006年4月1日，威廉姆斯出席儿童选择奖颁奖典礼。) REUTERS/Mario Amore
威廉姆斯是好莱坞星光大道上的第6901颗星。(2000年3月26日，威廉姆斯在奥斯卡颁奖典礼上表演。) REUTERS/GMH/HB
罗宾·威廉姆斯迄今为止共出演了88部电影和电视作品；发行12张个人专辑及单曲；10部电视剧剧本；3部影视作品的执行制片人；2部电视剧的导演；从1997年至今，参加各类电视晚会、脱口秀、颁奖典礼多达204个。(摄于2007more
2003年12月16日，巴格达机场，威廉姆斯身穿迷彩服慰问美军士兵。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
2008年11月12日，英国查尔斯王子在伦敦温布尔登剧院会见威廉姆斯。 REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
2002年3月26日，威廉姆斯与第二任妻子Marsha和儿子Zachary出席电影首映式。REUTERS/Chip East
2005年4月10日，威廉姆斯和女儿Zelda出席电影首映式。REUTERS/Bill Davila
24小时时事新闻(8月13日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
英国热气球嘉年华 Balloons over Bristol
英国布里斯托尔热气球节开幕，五彩缤纷的热气球扮靓天空吸引眼球。
全球共赏“超级月亮”Supermoon
8月10日，最大最圆的“超级月亮”在现身天宇，引发全球关注。
埃博拉疫情拉响全球警报 Ebola outbreak
世卫组织称，正在西非肆虐的埃博拉疫情是“非常事件”，鉴于埃博拉病毒的毒性，如果疫情进一步扩散可能会造成“特别严重”的后果。
