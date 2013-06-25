机器人摇滚乐队 Robot Rockers of Japan
2013年6月24日，机器人摇滚乐队“Z-Machines”在日本东京举行首场演出，冰冷机械演绎火热劲曲。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
“Z-Machines”乐队成员包括吉他机器人“马赫”、鼓手机器人“阿舒拉”和键盘机器人“科斯莫”。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
吉他手“马赫”(Mach)拥有72只机械手指，展示了其速弹技巧。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
鼓手“阿舒拉”(Ashura)挥舞着12只鼓棒，奏出激烈鼓点。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
键盘手“科斯莫”(Cosmo)的造型设计源于经过几亿年进化后的“古生物”。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
一同参加演出的还有原宿少女组合“Amoyamo”。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
激情演奏。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
技术人员调整鼓手机器人“阿舒拉”。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
寻找斯诺登 Searching for Snowden
(Reuters) -因披露美国“棱镜”监控项目而受到指控的爱德华·斯诺登23日乘坐客机离境香港，准备经俄罗斯中转飞往第三国。俄罗斯航空的消息人士称，斯诺登可能在24日上午登上抵达哈瓦那的航班，这吸引了大批记者搭乘同一航班或聚集在机场。
巴黎立志改粗鲁形象 吸引外国游客 Paris Tackles Rudeness
(Reuters) -巴黎是全球到访游客最多的城市之一，但也经常被游客抱怨“粗鲁无礼”。如今巴黎正推行重塑形象的宣传活动，立志更好地满足游客的需求。
