皇室宝贝 Royal babies
丹麦腓烈特王储(Frederik)夫妇与刚出生的女儿，这是他们第二个孩子，也是丹麦王室61年来出生的首位公主。按照王位继承人排序，这个女孩是丹麦第三王位继承人。(摄于2007年5月8日) REUTERS/Steen Brmore
丹麦王妃玛丽·唐纳森怀抱新生女儿。(摄于2007年4月23日) REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
比利时菲利普王子和王妃玛蒂尔德王妃的四个子女，分别是2001年10月出生的长女伊丽莎白公主(左二)、2003年8月及2005年10月出生的小王子加布里尔(Gabrie)(左)及伊文尼奥(Emmanuel)(右)，及200more
比利时菲利普王子夫妇为两个小王子及长女伊丽莎白(左)阅读书籍。(摄于2005年10月6日) REUTERS/Pool
伊丽莎白公主庆祝生日。(摄于2002年10月25日) REUTERS/File
菲利普王子亲吻刚出生的长女伊丽莎白。(摄于2002年1月8日) REUTER/File
王妃玛蒂尔德抱着刚出生的小女儿艾丽诺(Eleonore)。(摄于2008年4月21日) REUTERS/Yves Herman
荷兰王储威廉•亚历山大王子(Willem Alexander)夫妇与两个女儿艾莉西娅(Alexia)公主(中)、艾玛利娅(Amalia)公主。他们共育有三个女儿。威廉•亚历山大是贝娅特丽克丝女王和克劳斯亲王的长子，也是荷more
荷兰王储威廉•亚历山大王子抱着两个女儿艾玛利娅(左)、艾莉西娅公主。(摄于2005年6月17日) REUTERS/Bas Czerwinski/Pool
荷兰小公主艾玛利娅接受洗礼。(摄于2004年6月12日) REUTERS/Pool/Robin Utrecht
荷兰皇后Beatrix怀抱刚出生的孙女与弗里索王子夫妇合影。(摄于2005年4月24日) REUTERS/ANP Foto/Marcel Antonisse
西班牙王储菲利浦和王妃莱地齐亚与两个女儿索菲亚和莱昂诺尔(Leonor)(右二)一起看书。(摄于2007年11月29日) REUTERS/Spanish Royal House
西班牙王储菲利浦夫妇带领两个女儿逛公园。(摄于2007年11月29日) REUTERS/Spanish Royal House
西班牙王储菲利浦夫妇抱着大女儿莱昂诺尔参加复活节活动。(摄于2006年4月16日) REUTERS/E. Alonso
2007年5月4日，妃莱地齐亚抱着刚出生的小女儿索菲亚离开医院。 REUTERS/Andrea Comas
王储菲利浦抱着女儿索菲亚参加一个宗教仪式。(摄于2007年9月19日) REUTERS/Victor Fraile
西班牙公主克里斯蒂娜夫妇与四个孩子(由左至右)Pablo、Miguel、Irene及Juan。(摄于2005年12月22日) REUTERS/File
挪威哈康王储的长女英格丽德·亚历山德拉，于2004年1月21日出生。 REUTERS/Handout
挪威哈康王储的儿子维尔接受洗礼。(摄于2006年3月4日) REUTERS/File
日本德仁皇太子与妻子雅子抱着新出生的女儿爱子公主。(摄于2001年12月8日) REUTERS/File
下一个
24小时时事新闻(12月12日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
年终盘点：讣告类 Notable Deaths of 2012
(Reuters) -盘点在2012年逝世的名人们。
莫言领取2012年诺贝尔文学奖 Mo Yan 2012
(Reuters) - 2012年诺贝尔奖颁发典礼12月10日在瑞典首都斯德哥尔摩音乐厅举行。瑞典国王卡尔十六世—古斯塔夫为中国作家莫言颁发了诺贝尔文学奖的奖章和证书。
24小时时事新闻(12月11日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills
North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.
Inside the Islamic State tunnel network
Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.