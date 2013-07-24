皇室宝贝大比拼 Royal babies 2013
2013年7月23日，英国伦敦，凯特王妃与威廉王子抱着新出生的小王子走出医院，向围观的群众和媒体打招呼。凯特王妃于7月22日在伦敦圣玛丽医院生下一名7.6斤男婴，这是威廉与凯特这对皇家夫妇的第一个孩子，是英国王位第三顺位more
2012年5月22日，瑞典斯德哥尔摩，瑞典女王储维多利亚夫妇为女儿埃丝特勒举行洗礼仪式。瑞典国王卡尔十六世·古斯塔夫的长女、女王储维多利亚于2012年2月23日生下女儿埃丝特勒，是瑞典王位的第二顺位继承人。REUTERSmore
丹麦腓烈特王储(Frederik)夫妇与刚出生的女儿，这是他们第二个孩子，也是丹麦王室61年来出生的首位公主。按照王位继承人排序，这个女孩是丹麦第三王位继承人。(摄于2007年5月8日) REUTERS/Steen Brmore
丹麦王妃玛丽·唐纳森怀抱新生女儿。(摄于2007年4月23日) REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
比利时新任国王菲利普和王后玛蒂尔德王妃的四个子女，分别是2001年10月出生的长女伊丽莎白公主(左二)、2003年8月及2005年10月出生的小王子加布里尔(Gabrie)(左)及伊文尼奥(Emmanuel)(右)，及2more
比利时国王菲利普夫妇为两个小王子及长女伊丽莎白(左)阅读书籍。(摄于2005年10月6日) REUTERS/Pool
伊丽莎白公主庆祝生日。(摄于2002年10月25日) REUTERS/File
王后玛蒂尔德抱着刚出生的小女儿艾丽诺(Eleonore)。(摄于2008年4月21日) REUTERS/Yves Herman
国王菲利普亲吻刚出生的长女伊丽莎白。(摄于2002年1月8日) REUTER/File
荷兰王储威廉•亚历山大王子(Willem Alexander)夫妇与两个女儿艾莉西娅(Alexia)公主(中)、艾玛利娅(Amalia)公主。他们共育有三个女儿。威廉•亚历山大是贝娅特丽克丝女王和克劳斯亲王的长子，也是荷more
荷兰王储威廉•亚历山大王子抱着两个女儿艾玛利娅(左)、艾莉西娅公主。(摄于2005年6月17日) REUTERS/Bas Czerwinski/Pool
荷兰小公主艾玛利娅接受洗礼。(摄于2004年6月12日) REUTERS/Pool/Robin Utrecht
荷兰皇后Beatrix怀抱刚出生的孙女与弗里索王子夫妇合影。(摄于2005年4月24日) REUTERS/ANP Foto/Marcel Antonisse
西班牙王储菲利浦和王妃莱地齐亚与两个女儿索菲亚和莱昂诺尔(Leonor)(右二)一起看书。(摄于2007年11月29日) REUTERS/Spanish Royal House
西班牙王储菲利浦夫妇带领两个女儿逛公园。(摄于2007年11月29日) REUTERS/Spanish Royal House
西班牙王储菲利浦夫妇抱着大女儿莱昂诺尔参加复活节活动。(摄于2006年4月16日) REUTERS/E. Alonso
2007年5月4日，王妃莱地齐亚抱着刚出生的小女儿索菲亚离开医院。 REUTERS/Andrea Comas
王储菲利浦抱着女儿索菲亚参加一个宗教仪式。(摄于2007年9月19日) REUTERS/Victor Fraile
西班牙公主克里斯蒂娜夫妇与四个孩子(由左至右)Pablo、Miguel、Irene及Juan。(摄于2005年12月22日) REUTERS/File
挪威哈康王储的长女英格丽德·亚历山德拉，于2004年1月21日出生。 REUTERS/Handout
挪威哈康王储的儿子维尔接受洗礼。(摄于2006年3月4日) REUTERS/File
日本德仁皇太子与妻子雅子抱着新出生的女儿爱子公主。(摄于2001年12月8日) REUTERS/File
