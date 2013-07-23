英国凯特王妃诞下小王子 Royal baby boy
2013年7月22日，英国凯特王妃诞下男婴，小王子是英国王位第三顺位继承人。(英国伦敦，民众观看放置在白金汉宫前院凯特产子的声明。) REUTERS/Neil Hall
英国王室声明称凯特王妃母子平安。REUTERS/Neil Hall
小王子体重8磅6盎司（约3800克），名字数日后才会公布，但从博彩公司的赌注看，下注者最看好的名字是“乔治”和“詹姆斯”。(王室放置在白金汉宫的有关小王子出生的声明。) REUTERS/Neil Hall
一名公告员在圣玛丽医院外宣布小王子诞生的声明。消息宣布后，等候在圣玛丽医院外的祈福者和媒体工作者发出欢呼声。REUTERS/Andrew Winning
据报道，这位王室婴儿将可继承高达10亿美元财产。这些财产全部来自孩子的直系家庭成员，包括英国伊丽莎白二世、菲利普亲王、查尔斯王储以及威廉王子等。(美国纽约，人们在一家英国饭店庆祝凯特生子。) REUTERS/Lucas more
声明内容。威廉王子与凯特在2011年4月29日走入婚姻殿堂。2012年底，英国王室正式宣布凯特怀孕，凯特和尚未出世的王室宝宝此后一直受到全球媒体的关注。REUTERS/Neil Hall
民众得知凯特产子的消息后非常高兴。REUTERS/Neil Hall
新闻秘书Ed Perkins拿着新诞生的王室宝宝资料离开圣玛丽医院。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
在圣玛丽医院外，Ed Perkins将新诞生的王室宝宝资料递给司机送往白金汉宫。REUTERS/Andrew Winning
王室工作人员在白金汉宫前院准备放置凯特产子的官方声明。REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
工作人员放置王室声明。REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
民众拍摄王室声明。REUTERS/Neil Hall
美国纽约，时报广场上播放凯特产子消息。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
民众聚集在白金汉宫前院附近。REUTERS/Neil Hall
守候在圣玛丽医院外的民众得知消息后欢庆。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
