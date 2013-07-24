英国小王子亮相 Royal baby boy
2013年7月23日，凯特王妃与威廉王子抱着小王子走出圣玛丽医院，向围观的群众和媒体打招呼。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
凯特王妃称这是一段很特别的时光，任何家庭都会明白她和威廉的感受。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
威廉王子称儿子长得像凯特王妃，正在想为儿子起什么名字，还开玩笑称小宝宝的头发比自己多多了。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
凯特王妃于7月22日在伦敦圣玛丽医院生下一名7.6斤男婴。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
小王子体重8磅6盎司(约3800克)，名字数日后才会公布，但从博彩公司的赌注看，下注者最看好的名字是“乔治”和“詹姆斯”。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
小王子是威廉与凯特这对皇家夫妇的第一个孩子，是英国王位第三顺位继承人，紧随其祖父查尔斯王子和其父亲威廉王子之后。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
威廉王子夫妇抱着小王子亮相。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
威廉王子准备带着凯特王妃和儿子离开了医院。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
7月22日，英国伦敦，民众观看放置在白金汉宫前院凯特产子的声明。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
王室放置在白金汉宫的有关小王子出生的声明。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
声明内容。威廉王子与凯特在2011年4月29日走入婚姻殿堂。2012年底，英国王室正式宣布凯特怀孕，凯特和尚未出世的王室宝宝此后一直受到全球媒体的关注。REUTERS/Neil Hall
民众聚集在白金汉宫前院附近。REUTERS/Neil Hall
守候在圣玛丽医院外的民众得知消息后欢庆。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
一名公告员在圣玛丽医院外宣布小王子诞生的声明。消息宣布后，等候在圣玛丽医院外的祈福者和媒体工作者发出欢呼声。REUTERS/Andrew Winning
在圣玛丽医院外，Ed Perkins将新诞生的王室宝宝资料递给司机送往白金汉宫。REUTERS/Andrew Winning
美国纽约，人们在一家英国饭店庆祝凯特生子。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
美国纽约，时报广场上播放凯特产子消息。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
