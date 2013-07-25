版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 09:59 BJT

英国小王子亮相 Royal baby boy

2013年7月23日，凯特王妃与威廉王子抱着小王子走出圣玛丽医院，向围观的群众和媒体打招呼。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2013年7月23日，凯特王妃与威廉王子抱着小王子走出圣玛丽医院，向围观的群众和媒体打招呼。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2013年 7月 25日 星期四
2013年7月23日，凯特王妃与威廉王子抱着小王子走出圣玛丽医院，向围观的群众和媒体打招呼。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
1 / 17
凯特王妃称这是一段很特别的时光，任何家庭都会明白她和威廉的感受。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

凯特王妃称这是一段很特别的时光，任何家庭都会明白她和威廉的感受。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 7月 24日 星期三
凯特王妃称这是一段很特别的时光，任何家庭都会明白她和威廉的感受。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 17
威廉王子称儿子长得像凯特王妃，正在想为儿子起什么名字，还开玩笑称小宝宝的头发比自己多多了。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

威廉王子称儿子长得像凯特王妃，正在想为儿子起什么名字，还开玩笑称小宝宝的头发比自己多多了。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

2013年 7月 24日 星期三
威廉王子称儿子长得像凯特王妃，正在想为儿子起什么名字，还开玩笑称小宝宝的头发比自己多多了。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Close
3 / 17
凯特王妃于7月22日在伦敦圣玛丽医院生下一名7.6斤男婴。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

凯特王妃于7月22日在伦敦圣玛丽医院生下一名7.6斤男婴。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2013年 7月 24日 星期三
凯特王妃于7月22日在伦敦圣玛丽医院生下一名7.6斤男婴。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 17
小王子体重8磅6盎司(约3800克)，名字数日后才会公布，但从博彩公司的赌注看，下注者最看好的名字是“乔治”和“詹姆斯”。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

小王子体重8磅6盎司(约3800克)，名字数日后才会公布，但从博彩公司的赌注看，下注者最看好的名字是“乔治”和“詹姆斯”。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 7月 24日 星期三
小王子体重8磅6盎司(约3800克)，名字数日后才会公布，但从博彩公司的赌注看，下注者最看好的名字是“乔治”和“詹姆斯”。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 17
小王子是威廉与凯特这对皇家夫妇的第一个孩子，是英国王位第三顺位继承人，紧随其祖父查尔斯王子和其父亲威廉王子之后。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

小王子是威廉与凯特这对皇家夫妇的第一个孩子，是英国王位第三顺位继承人，紧随其祖父查尔斯王子和其父亲威廉王子之后。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2013年 7月 24日 星期三
小王子是威廉与凯特这对皇家夫妇的第一个孩子，是英国王位第三顺位继承人，紧随其祖父查尔斯王子和其父亲威廉王子之后。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
6 / 17
威廉王子夫妇抱着小王子亮相。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

威廉王子夫妇抱着小王子亮相。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2013年 7月 24日 星期三
威廉王子夫妇抱着小王子亮相。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
7 / 17
威廉王子准备带着凯特王妃和儿子离开了医院。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

威廉王子准备带着凯特王妃和儿子离开了医院。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2013年 7月 24日 星期三
威廉王子准备带着凯特王妃和儿子离开了医院。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 17
7月22日，英国伦敦，民众观看放置在白金汉宫前院凯特产子的声明。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

7月22日，英国伦敦，民众观看放置在白金汉宫前院凯特产子的声明。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

2013年 7月 24日 星期三
7月22日，英国伦敦，民众观看放置在白金汉宫前院凯特产子的声明。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 17
王室放置在白金汉宫的有关小王子出生的声明。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

王室放置在白金汉宫的有关小王子出生的声明。 REUTERS/Neil Hall

2013年 7月 24日 星期三
王室放置在白金汉宫的有关小王子出生的声明。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 17
声明内容。威廉王子与凯特在2011年4月29日走入婚姻殿堂。2012年底，英国王室正式宣布凯特怀孕，凯特和尚未出世的王室宝宝此后一直受到全球媒体的关注。REUTERS/Neil Hall

声明内容。威廉王子与凯特在2011年4月29日走入婚姻殿堂。2012年底，英国王室正式宣布凯特怀孕，凯特和尚未出世的王室宝宝此后一直受到全球媒体的关注。REUTERS/Neil Hall

2013年 7月 23日 星期二
声明内容。威廉王子与凯特在2011年4月29日走入婚姻殿堂。2012年底，英国王室正式宣布凯特怀孕，凯特和尚未出世的王室宝宝此后一直受到全球媒体的关注。REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 17
民众聚集在白金汉宫前院附近。REUTERS/Neil Hall

民众聚集在白金汉宫前院附近。REUTERS/Neil Hall

2013年 7月 23日 星期二
民众聚集在白金汉宫前院附近。REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 17
守候在圣玛丽医院外的民众得知消息后欢庆。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

守候在圣玛丽医院外的民众得知消息后欢庆。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2013年 7月 24日 星期三
守候在圣玛丽医院外的民众得知消息后欢庆。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 17
一名公告员在圣玛丽医院外宣布小王子诞生的声明。消息宣布后，等候在圣玛丽医院外的祈福者和媒体工作者发出欢呼声。REUTERS/Andrew Winning

一名公告员在圣玛丽医院外宣布小王子诞生的声明。消息宣布后，等候在圣玛丽医院外的祈福者和媒体工作者发出欢呼声。REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2013年 7月 23日 星期二
一名公告员在圣玛丽医院外宣布小王子诞生的声明。消息宣布后，等候在圣玛丽医院外的祈福者和媒体工作者发出欢呼声。REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
14 / 17
在圣玛丽医院外，Ed Perkins将新诞生的王室宝宝资料递给司机送往白金汉宫。REUTERS/Andrew Winning

在圣玛丽医院外，Ed Perkins将新诞生的王室宝宝资料递给司机送往白金汉宫。REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2013年 7月 23日 星期二
在圣玛丽医院外，Ed Perkins将新诞生的王室宝宝资料递给司机送往白金汉宫。REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
15 / 17
美国纽约，人们在一家英国饭店庆祝凯特生子。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

美国纽约，人们在一家英国饭店庆祝凯特生子。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 7月 24日 星期三
美国纽约，人们在一家英国饭店庆祝凯特生子。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 17
美国纽约，时报广场上播放凯特产子消息。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

美国纽约，时报广场上播放凯特产子消息。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2013年 7月 23日 星期二
美国纽约，时报广场上播放凯特产子消息。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(7月25日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(7月25日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(7月25日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(7月25日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 7月 24日
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(13)

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(13)

(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。

2013年 7月 24日
英国小王子亮相 Royal baby boy

英国小王子亮相 Royal baby boy

(Reuters) -英国威廉王子和凯特王妃周二走出伦敦圣玛丽医院，让世人首次目睹小王子的摸样。小王子是英国王位的第三顺位继承人。

2013年 7月 24日
皇室宝贝大比拼 Royal babies 2013

皇室宝贝大比拼 Royal babies 2013

(Reuters) -受到全球媒体和民众关注的英国“王室宝宝”在7月22日晚诞生。各国皇室宝贝们含着金汤匙出生，一直是媒体关注的热点。

2013年 7月 24日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐