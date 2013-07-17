全球媒体“围堵”英王室宝贝 Royal baby watch
英国凯特王妃预产期临近，众多媒体记者在凯特将会入住的圣玛丽医院的私人产房门外安营扎寨，日夜守候。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
媒体记者布置好摄像机、灯光、话筒等，希望能第一时间抢拍到有关“皇家宝贝”的各种消息。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
摄影记者的梯子也被贴上了各种标签，以占领位置。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
美国全国广播公司网的一位摄影师设立了一个仅供媒体人投注的赌局。记者们可以猜测宝宝的生日、性别、名字等信息。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
摄影记者们放置的梯子。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
媒体放置的采访架上贴着“占地”的标签。REUTERS/Andrew Winning
圣玛丽医院外面挂着一只钟表。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
一名美国记者展示宝宝衣服。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
一名民众在医院外面等候。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
一名装扮成“哈里王子”的男子携泰迪熊为凯特生产造势。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
一名女子手拿气球在医院外等候。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
两名民众在医院外拍照。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
7月14日，威廉王子参加马球比赛前注视着一个孩子。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
威廉王子与哈里王子参加一个马球比赛。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7月15日，英国伦敦，威廉王子夫妇参加为庆祝女王伊丽莎白二世87岁的官方生日举行的盛大皇家阅兵仪式。此前，威廉王子夫妇只透露过孩子的预产期在7月中旬，但没有给具体日期。孩子的性别外界也不得而知。REUTERS/Paul more
2013年4月21日，温莎城堡，凯特王妃出席女王童子军“阅兵仪式”。威廉王子与凯特在2011年4月29日走入婚姻殿堂。2012年底，英国王室正式宣布凯特怀孕，凯特和尚未出世的王室宝宝此后一直受到英美媒体的关注。 REUTmore
