皇室超级粉丝 Royal super fan
10月16日，英国伦敦西部的Margaret Tyler家门旁矗立着一个木制的岗亭，门口立着英国女王伊丽莎白二世真人大小的人形立牌。作为英国皇室的忠实粉丝Margaret Tyler把自己的家布置得俨然一座“小白金汉宫”more
Margaret Tyler站在女王伊丽莎白二世的人形立牌旁。REUTERS/Toby Melville
Margaret Tyler为餐厅里陈列着的皇室用品拂去灰尘。REUTERS/Toby Melville
厨房的碗柜上摆放着英国威廉王子及其妻子“剑桥公爵夫人”凯特的纪念面具和陶器。REUTERS/Toby Melville
Margaret Tyler看着玻璃窗上彩绘的戴安娜王妃图像。REUTERS/Toby Melville
用木偶再现英国威廉王子及其妻子“剑桥公爵夫人”凯特的世纪婚礼。REUTERS/Toby Melville
Margaret Tyler坐在她家前厅的沙发上，周围布满着英国皇室的纪念品。REUTERS/Toby Melville
Margaret Tyler坐在收集的皇家用品旁。REUTERS/Toby Melville
Margaret Tyler家屋内的墙上挂着英国皇室的照片以及皇家宣言。REUTERS/Toby Melville
为了纪念2012年英国女王伊丽莎白二世登基60周年钻石庆 (Diamond Jubilee)而特别布置的房间。REUTERS/Toby Melville
Margaret Tyler家中摆满了戴安娜王妃的纪念品的房间。REUTERS/Toby Melville
一张显示英国女王伊丽莎白二世从Margaret Tyler手中接过鲜花的场景的照片。REUTERS/Toby Melville
一个英国王妃凯特模样的穿着婚纱的洋娃娃。REUTERS/Toby Melville
摆在桌子上的英国皇室的纪念品。REUTERS/Toby Melville
房间里放置着女王伊丽莎白二世以及女王母亲的人形立牌。REUTERS/Toby Melville
一双分别做成英国女王伊丽莎白二世和菲利普亲王躺在枕头上休息模样的棉拖鞋。REUTERS/Toby Melville
制作成英国皇家成员模样的陶瓷花园矮人。REUTERS/Toby Melville
盒子里摆放着为了庆祝乔治王子诞生而用英国国旗覆盖着的婴儿靴。REUTERS/Toby Melville
为了纪念英国皇室而制成的陶瓷制品。REUTERS/Toby Melville
摆放着英国皇室的各种用具的房间一角。REUTERS/Toby Melville
一个做成英国查尔斯王子模样的陶瓷花园矮人像。REUTERS/Toby Melville
一位游客参观陈列着皇家用具的房间。REUTERS/Toby Melville
