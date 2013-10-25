英皇室超级粉丝 Royal super fan
英皇室忠实粉丝玛格丽特·泰勒(Margaret Tyler)是英国收藏王室题材纪念品最多的人，她拥有超过一万件展品，把自己的家布置成一座“小白金汉宫”。(摄于2013年10月16日) REUTERS/Toby Melvimore
现年67岁的玛格丽特从孩童时起就对英国皇室十分痴迷，收集各类皇家物品已有32年。REUTERS/Toby Melville
玛格丽特家中从花瓶、碟子再到王室成员真人大小的人体模型，不一而足。她至今没有卖过一件藏品，据保险公司估价，这些藏品价值4万英镑。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
作为皇室超级粉，玛格丽特为大儿子取名都是跟在安德鲁王子后起的。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
玛格丽特表示，她为人们喜爱皇室家族感到非常自豪，并觉得有义务扩大皇室影响力。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
厨房内摆放着英王室纪念杯盘。REUTERS/Toby Melville
展现威廉王子与凯特王妃世纪婚礼的木偶。REUTERS/Toby Melville
凯特王妃的婚纱人偶。REUTERS/Toby Melville
墙上悬挂皇室成员照片及皇家宣言。REUTERS/Toby Melville
为纪念2012年英女王伊丽莎白二世登基60周年钻石庆而特别布置的房间。REUTERS/Toby Melville
玛格丽特钟情已故的戴安娜王妃。(玻璃窗上戴安娜王妃的彩绘。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
玛格丽特因此专门用一个房间收集戴安娜王妃的纪念品。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
照片中，玛格丽特为英女王伊丽莎白二世敬献鲜花。REUTERS/Toby Melville
杯盘及汤匙。REUTERS/Toby Melville
英女王伊丽莎白二世及女王母亲的纸板像。REUTERS/Toby Melville
过期的相关杂志报纸和英女王与菲利普亲王造型拖鞋。REUTERS/Toby Melville
制作成皇室成员模样的陶瓷花园矮人。REUTERS/Toby Melville
为庆祝小乔治王子诞生的婴儿靴。REUTERS/Toby Melville
英皇室纪念陶瓷制品。REUTERS/Toby Melville
宣传图册和纪念邮票。REUTERS/Toby Melville
查尔斯王子模样的陶瓷花园矮人像。REUTERS/Toby Melville
国旗、海报等。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
下一个
朝韩非军事区成旅游胜地 Tourists in the DMZ
(Reuters) -
智能机器人创意战 Intelligent Robot
(Reuters) - 美女、老师、服务员，智能机器人们让你真假难辨。
精选图集
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.