图片 | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 11:06 BJT

英皇室超级粉丝 Royal super fan

英皇室忠实粉丝玛格丽特·泰勒(Margaret Tyler)是英国收藏王室题材纪念品最多的人，她拥有超过一万件展品，把自己的家布置成一座“小白金汉宫”。(摄于2013年10月16日) REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
现年67岁的玛格丽特从孩童时起就对英国皇室十分痴迷，收集各类皇家物品已有32年。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
玛格丽特家中从花瓶、碟子再到王室成员真人大小的人体模型，不一而足。她至今没有卖过一件藏品，据保险公司估价，这些藏品价值4万英镑。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
作为皇室超级粉，玛格丽特为大儿子取名都是跟在安德鲁王子后起的。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
玛格丽特表示，她为人们喜爱皇室家族感到非常自豪，并觉得有义务扩大皇室影响力。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
厨房内摆放着英王室纪念杯盘。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
展现威廉王子与凯特王妃世纪婚礼的木偶。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
凯特王妃的婚纱人偶。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
墙上悬挂皇室成员照片及皇家宣言。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
为纪念2012年英女王伊丽莎白二世登基60周年钻石庆而特别布置的房间。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
玛格丽特钟情已故的戴安娜王妃。(玻璃窗上戴安娜王妃的彩绘。) REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
玛格丽特因此专门用一个房间收集戴安娜王妃的纪念品。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
照片中，玛格丽特为英女王伊丽莎白二世敬献鲜花。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
杯盘及汤匙。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
英女王伊丽莎白二世及女王母亲的纸板像。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
过期的相关杂志报纸和英女王与菲利普亲王造型拖鞋。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
制作成皇室成员模样的陶瓷花园矮人。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
为庆祝小乔治王子诞生的婴儿靴。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
英皇室纪念陶瓷制品。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
宣传图册和纪念邮票。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
查尔斯王子模样的陶瓷花园矮人像。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
国旗、海报等。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 10月 25日 星期五
