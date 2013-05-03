世界最大橡皮鸭亮相香港 Rubber Duck
2013年5月2日，一只巨型橡皮鸭亮相香港维多利亚港，吸引大批市民和游客前来观看。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
这只橡皮鸭由荷兰艺术家霍夫曼(Florentijn Hofman)创作，将于5月2日至6月9日停靠在海港城海运码头，供游人观赏。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
自2007年以来，这只巨型黄色鸭子已经到访过10个国家的12座城市。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
巨型鸭高16.5米。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一只警察乐队在橡皮鸭附近表演。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
气泡漂浮在鸭子附近。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
众多游客前来观赏。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
巨型橡皮鸭。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
自在畅游。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
可爱迷人。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
