版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 14:54 BJT

世界最大橡皮鸭亮相香港 Rubber Duck

2013年5月2日，一只巨型橡皮鸭亮相香港维多利亚港，吸引大批市民和游客前来观看。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年5月2日，一只巨型橡皮鸭亮相香港维多利亚港，吸引大批市民和游客前来观看。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 5月 3日 星期五
2013年5月2日，一只巨型橡皮鸭亮相香港维多利亚港，吸引大批市民和游客前来观看。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 10
这只橡皮鸭由荷兰艺术家霍夫曼(Florentijn Hofman)创作，将于5月2日至6月9日停靠在海港城海运码头，供游人观赏。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

这只橡皮鸭由荷兰艺术家霍夫曼(Florentijn Hofman)创作，将于5月2日至6月9日停靠在海港城海运码头，供游人观赏。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 5月 3日 星期五
这只橡皮鸭由荷兰艺术家霍夫曼(Florentijn Hofman)创作，将于5月2日至6月9日停靠在海港城海运码头，供游人观赏。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
2 / 10
自2007年以来，这只巨型黄色鸭子已经到访过10个国家的12座城市。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

自2007年以来，这只巨型黄色鸭子已经到访过10个国家的12座城市。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 5月 3日 星期五
自2007年以来，这只巨型黄色鸭子已经到访过10个国家的12座城市。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 10
巨型鸭高16.5米。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

巨型鸭高16.5米。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 5月 3日 星期五
巨型鸭高16.5米。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
4 / 10
一只警察乐队在橡皮鸭附近表演。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

一只警察乐队在橡皮鸭附近表演。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 5月 3日 星期五
一只警察乐队在橡皮鸭附近表演。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
5 / 10
气泡漂浮在鸭子附近。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

气泡漂浮在鸭子附近。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 5月 3日 星期五
气泡漂浮在鸭子附近。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
6 / 10
众多游客前来观赏。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

众多游客前来观赏。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 5月 3日 星期五
众多游客前来观赏。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 10
巨型橡皮鸭。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

巨型橡皮鸭。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 5月 3日 星期五
巨型橡皮鸭。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 10
自在畅游。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

自在畅游。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 5月 3日 星期五
自在畅游。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
9 / 10
可爱迷人。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

可爱迷人。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 5月 3日 星期五
可爱迷人。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
印度版"迪斯尼" India Theme Park 2013

印度版"迪斯尼" India Theme Park 2013

下一个

印度版

印度版"迪斯尼" India Theme Park 2013

(Reuters) -印度大型主题公园“Adlabs Imagica”近期开业，独具印度特色，游乐项目的灵感大部分来自印度民间传说和传统文化。

2013年 5月 3日
本周中国区精选(4月26日-5月3日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(4月26日-5月3日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦4月26日至5月3日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 5月 3日
本周中国区精选(4月26日-5月3日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(4月26日-5月3日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦4月26日至5月3日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 5月 2日
24小时时事新闻(5月3日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(5月3日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 5月 2日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐