奔牛节火爆来袭 Running of the bulls 2013
一年一度的西班牙奔牛节已于7月6日开幕，众多游客聚集到西班牙潘普洛纳狂欢。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
狂欢者高举红丝巾，庆祝奔牛节开始。REUTERS/Vincent West
西班牙奔牛节是西班牙的传统节日，始于1591年，每年都吸引数万人参加，它的正式名称叫“圣费尔明节”。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
民众在开幕式上狂欢。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
狂欢者庆祝奔牛节的开始。REUTERS/Vincent West
除奔牛活动外，游客们还可观赏到绚烂烟花和刺激的斗牛表演。 REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
7月7日，一名斗牛士表演斗牛。 REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
激情斗牛。 REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
参加者引导一头公牛。今年的奔牛节将持续到7月14日。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
几名男子等待参加奔牛活动。REUTERS/Vincent West
狂欢者坐在长椅上小憩。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
音乐家在奔牛节期间表演。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
7月8日，狂欢者参加奔牛活动。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
愤怒的公牛在街道上狂奔。 REUTERS/Vincent West
公牛撞倒一名狂欢者。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
7月8日，几只公牛在路上追逐参加者。 REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
一头公牛越过狂欢者进入斗牛场。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
一位妇女使用手机在阳台上拍摄奔牛活动参与者。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
一名狂欢者躺着休息。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
两名狂欢者在当日的奔牛活动结束后跳舞。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(12)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
24小时时事新闻(7月9日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
夏日海滨享清凉 Life's a Beach
(Reuters) -炎炎夏日，去海边嬉戏玩耍、度假观光，感受透心清凉。
韩亚航空客机旧金山失事 San Francisco plane crash
(Reuters) -一架韩亚航空公司波音777客机于7月6日在旧金山机场降落时失事，造成两名中国女孩遇难，180多人受伤，至少20多人伤势严重。
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.