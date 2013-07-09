版本:
图片 | 2013年 7月 9日 星期二 11:31 BJT

奔牛节火爆来袭 Running of the bulls 2013

一年一度的西班牙奔牛节已于7月6日开幕，众多游客聚集到西班牙潘普洛纳狂欢。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
狂欢者高举红丝巾，庆祝奔牛节开始。REUTERS/Vincent West

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
西班牙奔牛节是西班牙的传统节日，始于1591年，每年都吸引数万人参加，它的正式名称叫“圣费尔明节”。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
民众在开幕式上狂欢。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
狂欢者庆祝奔牛节的开始。REUTERS/Vincent West

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
除奔牛活动外，游客们还可观赏到绚烂烟花和刺激的斗牛表演。 REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
7月7日，一名斗牛士表演斗牛。 REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
激情斗牛。 REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
参加者引导一头公牛。今年的奔牛节将持续到7月14日。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
几名男子等待参加奔牛活动。REUTERS/Vincent West

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
狂欢者坐在长椅上小憩。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
音乐家在奔牛节期间表演。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
7月8日，狂欢者参加奔牛活动。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
愤怒的公牛在街道上狂奔。 REUTERS/Vincent West

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
公牛撞倒一名狂欢者。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
7月8日，几只公牛在路上追逐参加者。 REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
一头公牛越过狂欢者进入斗牛场。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
一位妇女使用手机在阳台上拍摄奔牛活动参与者。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
一名狂欢者躺着休息。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
两名狂欢者在当日的奔牛活动结束后跳舞。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2013年 7月 9日 星期二
