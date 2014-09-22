版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 22日 星期一 13:46 BJT

俄爆发反战抗议 矛头直指普京 Russia Anti-War

2014年9月21日，俄罗斯莫斯科爆发大规模游行，抗议乌克兰当前的武装冲突局面。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
这是乌克兰当局与亲俄分裂主义者发生冲突以来，俄罗斯发生的首次大规模反战集会。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
4月以来乌克兰东部武装冲突已造成逾3,000人丧生。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
乌克兰冲突双方20日在白俄罗斯首都明斯克签署备忘录，达成双方停火的协议。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
这是自4月民间武装与乌克兰政府军爆发冲突以来，双方首次在东部地区实现和平。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
俄罗斯此次游行活动名为“和平游行”，组织者称预计当日在莫斯科有超过5万人走上街头。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
莫斯科警方则称有5,000人参加游行。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
抗议者经常抨击警方低估反政府集会的规模，且电视台关于反政府抗议的报导非常有限。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
示威者向总统普京传递出强烈讯号：停止战争。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
示威者分为两派，一派呼吁在乌克兰东部实现和平，一派是乌克兰东部独立的支持者。REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
抗议人群中飘扬着俄罗斯国旗和乌克兰国旗，标语上写着“我们在一起”、“普京，我受够了你的谎言”以及“我不希望跟乌克兰交战”。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
抗议活动组织者之一、反对派领袖涅姆佐夫(Boris Nemtsov)表示，"普京就意味着战争，他是战争派的领袖。如果今天我们有很多人(参加抗议)，他就会退缩，因为他忌惮自己的人民，只有俄罗斯人才能阻止普京。” REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
