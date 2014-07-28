俄罗斯海军节庆典 Russia Navy Day
2014年7月27日，俄罗斯海军四大舰队在各自所在基地举行海上阅兵式等活动，庆祝俄海军创建318周年。（俄罗斯符拉迪沃斯托克远东港口） REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
俄罗斯海军创建于1696年，每年7月的最后一个星期日是俄罗斯海军节。(克里米亚港口塞瓦斯托波尔) REUTERS/Stringer (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY ANNIVERSmore
这是自3月16日乌克兰克里米亚地区全民公投，到7月27驻扎的黑海舰队举行“回归”俄罗斯后首次隆重的海军节阅兵式。(克里米亚港口塞瓦斯托波尔) REUTERS/Stringer
符拉迪沃斯托克远东港口，俄罗斯海军装备纷纷亮相。 REUTERS/Stringer
俄罗斯海军士兵列队。 REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
俄罗斯海军两栖装甲车参加阅兵式。 REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
一名男子在庆典期间跃入海中。（俄罗斯符拉迪沃斯托克远东港口） REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
克里米亚港口塞瓦斯托波尔，一艘俄军舰射击。 REUTERS/Stringer
7月25日，克里米亚港口塞瓦斯托波尔，俄罗斯军舰参加海军节阅兵式彩排。 REUTERS/Stringer
克里米亚民众观看彩排。 REUTERS/Stringer
俄海军士兵列队。 REUTERS/Stringer
一名水手站岗。 REUTERS/Stringer
俄罗斯符拉迪沃斯托克远东港口，一名水手吹响号角。 REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
俄军士兵参加演练。 REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
俄海军士兵合影留念。 REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
表演者参加阅兵彩排。 REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
下一个
24小时时事新闻(7月29日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透7月照片精选(上) Pictures of Jul (1)
路透社全球摄影记者7月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透7月照片精选(下) Pictures of Jul (2)
路透社全球摄影记者7月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。
塑料瓶漂流船 Plastic bottle boat
捷克宁布尔克，一群年轻人利用5000个废旧塑料瓶建造了一艘长约10米的漂流船，旨在让人们关注日益严重的塑料污染。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.