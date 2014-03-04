版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 4日 星期二 10:23 BJT

Russia Ready to Invade

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) takes a question from reporters on the situation in Ukraine before meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington March 3, 2014. Obama said on Monday that Russia has violated international law in its military intervention in Ukraine and said the U.S. government has warned it will look at a series of economic and diplomatic sanctions that would isolate Moscow. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2014年 3月 4日 星期二
A Ukrainian girl looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 3, 2014. Ukraine mobilised for war on Sunday and Washington threatened to isolate Russia economically after President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour in Moscow's biggest confrontation with the West since the Cold War. Russian forces have already bloodlessly seized Crimea, an isolated Black Sea peninsula where Moscow has a naval base. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (UKRAINE

2014年 3月 4日 星期二
DATE IMPORTED: March 3, 2014 A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, some 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 3, 2014. Russia took a financial hit over its military intervention in neighbouring Ukraine, with its markets and currency plunging on Monday as President Vladimir Putin's forces tightened their grip on the Russian-speaking Crimea region. Ukraine said Russia was building up armoured vehicles on its side of a narrow stretch of water closest to Crimea after Putin declared at the weekend he had the right to invade his neighbour to protect Russian interests and citizens. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2014年 3月 4日 星期二
Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, stand outside the civilian port in the Crimean town of Kerch March 3, 2014. Russia has started a build-up of armoured vehicles on the Russian side of a narrow stretch of water between Russia and the Ukrainian region of Crimea, Ukrainian border guards said on Monday. The words read: "Port Crimea". REUTERS/Thomas Peter (UKRAINE -

2014年 3月 4日 星期二
DATE IMPORTED: March 3, 2014 Activists hold a rally to support the possible military incursions of the Russian army onto the territory of Crimea to defend Russian citizens and speakers living in Ukraine, near the consulate of Ukraine in St. Petersburg, March 3, 2014. A placard displays a portrait of Stepan Bandera, leader of the Ukrainian nationalist movement which was founded in western Ukraine, who was born at the beginning of the 20th century. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev (RUSSIA -

2014年 3月 4日 星期二
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and head of the Russian army's main department of combat preparation Ivan Buvaltsev watch military exercises at the Kirillovsky firing ground in the Leningrad region, March 3, 2014. Putin on Monday watched Russian tanks and armoured vehicles trundle across the training ground in the north-west of the country, as Moscow flexed its muscle in a geo-political face-off with the West over Ukraine. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin (RUSSIA -

2014年 3月 4日 星期二
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and head of the Russian army's main department of combat preparation Ivan Buvaltsev watch military exercises at the Kirillovsky firing ground in the Leningrad region, March 3, 2014. Putin on Monday watched Russian tanks and armoured vehicles trundle across the training ground in the north-west of the country, as Moscow flexed its muscle in a geo-political face-off with the West over Ukraine. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin (RUSSIA -

2014年 3月 4日 星期二
