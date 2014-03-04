Russia Ready to Invade

DATE IMPORTED: March 3, 2014 A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, some 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 3, 2014. Russia took a financial hit over its military intervention in neighbouring Ukraine, with its markets and currency plunging on Monday as President Vladimir Putin's forces tightened their grip on the Russian-speaking Crimea region. Ukraine said Russia was building up armoured vehicles on its side of a narrow stretch of water closest to Crimea after Putin declared at the weekend he had the right to invade his neighbour to protect Russian interests and citizens. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

