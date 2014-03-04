Russia Ready to Invade
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) takes a question from reporters on the situation in Ukraine before meeting witmore
A Ukrainian girl looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing outside the territormore
DATE IMPORTED: March 3, 2014 A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territmore
Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, stand outside the civilian port in the Crimean town of Kerch Marchmore
DATE IMPORTED: March 3, 2014 Activists hold a rally to support the possible military incursions of the Russianmore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and head of the Russian army's main more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and head of the Russian army's main more
下一个
奥斯卡惊艳时刻 Memorable Oscar fashion
(Reuters) - 盘点历年奥斯卡最令人难忘的那些惊艳礼服。
Memorable Oscar fashion
(Reuters) -
奥斯卡奖揭晓 《地心引力》成最大赢家 86th Academy Awards
(Reuters) - 第86届奥斯卡奖揭晓，马修·麦康纳与凯特·布兰切特获封影帝影后。电影《地心引力》包揽“最佳导演”在内7个奖项，最佳影片则由《为奴十二年》斩获。
朝鲜疑射短程导弹 韩国高度戒备 North Korea's missiles
(Reuters) -韩国方面称朝鲜周四向东海岸以外的海面发射了四枚短程导弹，或为应对美韩联合军演。韩国官员称军方高度戒备，严防朝方军事动作。
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.