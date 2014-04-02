俄乌边境两军对峙 Russia-Ukraine Border
2014年4月1日，北大西洋公约组织(NATO)宣布中止与俄罗斯的所有合作，以抗议俄罗斯吞并克里米亚，并命令军方起草强化防务的措施，安抚紧张不安的东欧国家。(2014年4月1日，克里米亚首府辛菲洛普以北的Gvardeismore
俄罗斯国防部称，中央军区第15摩托化步兵旅的一个营在罗斯托夫的一处训练场完成演习任务，开始撤离靠近乌克兰的边境地区。(3月31日，俄罗斯军人在Gvardeiskoye军事基地站岗。) REUTERS/Yannis Behmore
4月1日，俄罗斯警告乌克兰不要加入北约，称该国此前向北约靠近的企图曾导致乌俄关系紧张，引发了俄罗斯同北约之间的矛盾。(3月31日，俄军坦克现身Gvardeiskoye军事基地。)REUTERS/Yannis Behrakmore
美国国务卿克里表示，他与俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫在巴黎进行了四个小时的会谈，讨论缓和乌克兰危机的各种建议。(3月30日，巴黎，克里在美国驻法大使馆召开新闻发布会。) REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
3月25日，乌克兰军人在俄乌边境小镇Uspenka站岗。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
3月25日，俄罗斯莫斯科，街道旁的克里米亚地图涂鸦被涂上俄罗斯国旗的颜色。 REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
3月24日，一名乌克兰士兵在俄乌边境驻守。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
3月23日，俄军和亲俄武装20日在塞瓦斯托波尔港控制“捷尔诺波尔”号和另外两艘乌克兰军舰。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
3月23日，乌克兰反俄民众在基辅独立广场举行大规模示威游行，反对战争、反对俄罗斯干预乌克兰内政。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
一个男孩扮成军人参加反战集会。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
下一个
24小时时事新闻(4月3日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
春之声 Spring is blossoming
(Reuters) - 迟日江山丽，春风花草香。
中美第一夫人时尚PK Frist Lady Fashion
(Reuters) - 美国总统奥巴马的夫人米歇尔近期访华，媒体目光聚焦在中美第一夫人的着装选择上。
24小时时事新闻(4月2日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.