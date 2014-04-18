版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 18日 星期五 13:59 BJT

活跃在俄乌边境的俄军 Russian-Ukrainian Border

路透记者小组先后两次探访俄罗斯与乌克兰边境地区后称，上周后期以来，俄罗斯在俄乌边境的军事活动明显增强。(2014年4月16日，距离俄乌边境约20公里的小村瓦卢伊基，俄军卡车聚集。) REUTERS/Anton Zverev

2014年 4月 18日 星期五
4月16日，俄军在边境地区移动装备和武器，但并无明确迹象表明其究竟打算撤退还是前进。REUTERS/Anton Zverev

2014年 4月 18日 星期五
俄罗斯称其在边境地区部署的军队是为了例行演练，但北约则称俄军是摆出可能入侵的姿态，以此威慑乌克兰政府。 REUTERS/Anton Zverev

2014年 4月 18日 星期五
俄罗斯称其在边境地区部署的军队是为了例行演练。 REUTERS/Anton Zverev

2014年 4月 18日 星期五
北约则称俄军是摆出可能入侵的姿态，以此威慑乌克兰政府。 REUTERS/Anton Zverev

2014年 4月 18日 星期五
路透记者在瓦卢伊基看到10个大型军用帐篷和20辆卡车。 REUTERS/Anton Zverev

2014年 4月 18日 星期五
距离乌克兰第二大城市哈尔科夫约90公里的小村Severny，距离瓦卢伊基约170公里，记者原本在临时直升机基地看到的16架直升机已不见踪影。(摄于4月9日) REUTERS/Anton Zverev

2014年 4月 18日 星期五
在Dalnyaya Igumenka村附近的一个野战医院，从上周到现在看起来没什么变化，大约有10个帐篷，15辆军用卡车，还有一个移动雷达设施。(摄于4月9日) REUTERS/Anton Zverev

2014年 4月 18日 星期五
