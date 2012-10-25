朝鲜第一高楼 Ryugyong Hotel in North Korea
朝鲜第一高楼柳京饭店位于平壤，有105层，始建于1987年，至今未完成，是一幢未完工的摩天大楼。(摄于2012年4月11日) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
柳京饭店以平壤的古名“柳京”为名，大厦为三角金字塔式建筑，斜面角度为75度，高330米。(摄于2009年8月28日) EUTERS/The Korea Sharing Movement/Handout
柳京饭店计划有3,000房间、7个旋转餐厅，建成之后，它将是世界上最高的饭店、第七高的大楼、最大的金字塔式的建筑物。(摄于2009年7月29日) REUTERS/Stringer
柳京饭店始建于1987年，计划在1989年完成，最初预算花费7.5亿美元，相当于朝鲜GDP的2%。几经拖延于1992年停工，当时饭店混凝土外壳已建成，但没有装上窗户及外墙模板，曾被称为“世界最大烂尾楼”。(摄于2002年more
2008年4月，在停工16年后，埃及电信巨头奥斯康电信集团投资续建柳京饭店。(摄于2009年1月23日) REUTERS/Stringer
从开工至今，柳京饭店不断引起外界质疑，在2012年被美国CNN评选为全球最丑的建筑。(摄于2012年4月11日) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2002年4月24日，柳京饭店已停工，没有装上窗户及外墙模板。REUTERS/Teruaki Ueno
2008年10月25日，柳京饭店已开工建设。 REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
2009年4月28日，柳京饭店。REUTERS/The Korea Sharing Movement/Handout
2009年5月1日，朝鲜在柳京饭店周围放烟花，庆祝“五一”国际劳动节。REUTERS/KCNA
2012年4月8日，在建的柳京饭店。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年4月11日，柳京饭店在暮色中的美景。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
